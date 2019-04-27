Texprocess 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Gerber Empowers Personalization, Showing Game-Changing, End-To-End Solutions With A Factory Of The Future At Texprocess

TOLLAND, Conn. — April 25, 2019 — From fashion to furniture and transportation interiors to industrial textiles, speed has become the new normal and personalization has become a consumer’s expectation. By definition trends are always changing, but today the pace of what’s trending is accelerating. In order for companies to excel in this era, they need to transform their processes to create quickly and produce with both agility and scalability. Next month, at Texprocess in Frankfurt in Hall 4.0 – Stand B31, Gerber Technology will showcase their industry-leading, end-to-end solution to support on-demand bespoke design through production as well as mass production. Gerber will also play an integral role in the “Smart Textiles Micro-Factory” exhibit.

“At Gerber we have always put our customers at the center of what we do, providing them with industry-leading, innovative solutions they need to meet today’s challenges,” said Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. “We are empowering our customers to create and produce in an instant through our one-of-a-kind, end-to-end solution, allowing them to become a leader in innovation.”

Gerber Technology is pioneering the end-to-end process by providing their customers with a full suite of cutting-edge solutions that increase creativity, productivity and efficiency. The 50-year-old industry leader will be showcasing how their end-to-end solutions passed a real world test as they reveal the Waldrip Collection by Gerber. The collection is a collaboration between Gerber and designer Stephanie London. Every piece has been designed, developed, and produced with Gerber’s end-to-end solutions. Several garments were produced using Gerber’s unique digital print workflow that enables customized garment production with speed and sustainable practices. Other pieces were produced using integrated small batch production workflows, enabling Stephanie to adapt to trends and scale production to accommodate the demands of her consumer.

Gerber will be exhibiting the industry-leading, integrated end-to-end solution on the market that seamlessly takes you from design to print to cut. With an aggressive product launch schedule planned for the year ahead, they will present a number of their latest integrated technologies. These will include the newest releases of YuniquePLM® product lifecycle management software, as well as AccuMark®, the industry-leading pattern design, grading, marker making and production planning software, AccuMark 3D and AccuPlan™.

All software is seamlessly integrated to the production floor, where Gerber will be showcasing the world’s first fully integrated print-to-cut workflow that will feature a Mimaki direct-to-textile printer and the GERBERcutter® Z1 with ContourVision™. These two solutions will be seamlessly connected using Gerber’s PrintSync concept.

This Industry 4.0 enabled, automated scan-to-cut system allows manufacturers to scan custom textiles, generate cut files automatically and cut directly from textile rolls. The PrintSync device on the single-ply Z1 integrates the printing and cutting process into a single step, increasing throughput and reducing labor. PrintSync is printer agnostic and can connect with any direct-to-textile printer with in-line drying capability.

In addition to their booth, Gerber will also be a key contributor to the “Smart Textiles Micro-Factory” exhibit, located in the passage between Halls 4.1 and 5.1. The GERBERcutter Z1 will play an integral role in helping produce a smart pillow. The micro-factory was created by RWTH Aachen University in collaboration with partners from the industry.

Posted April 27, 2019

Source: Gerber Technology