NEW YORK — April 23, 2019 — Susan Gustafson has been named CEO of Worth Collection LTD, effective immediately.

Worth Collection LTD, a direct-to-consumer women’s fashion apparel company operating the luxury brand “Worth New York” and the contemporary brand “W by Worth,” designs, supplies and distributes luxury and contemporary women’s apparel through an omnichannel approach via its stylist network, by-appointment showrooms, online, and retail outlets.

Susan Gustafson joins Worth following a nationwide search, after the company’s 2018 recapitalization by an affiliate of private equity firm New Water Capital, L.P.

Gustafson comes to Worth with an impressive resume of leadership throughout her entire career. Positions Gustafson has held include President of Ratner Companies which manages the Hair Cuttery, Salon Cielo, and Salon Plaza, Senior Vice President of Marketing for The Pampered Chef, and Brand Development Strategist for Things Remembered.

While at Ratner Companies, Gustafson increased field satisfaction and engagement by 77% and improved the Client Net Promoter Score by 174% over the course of nine years.

Gustafson championed the company revitalization for Ratner Companies resulting in the remodel and refresh of all salons, operations, and service delivery. Another notable success is the restructuring of the Ratner Companies organization for improved effectiveness. Gustafson has strategized and restructured marketing to include brand strategy, CRM/database usage throughout all brands, utilization of customer insights, public relations, digital efforts, events, and customer experience.

With Gustafson’s long list of accomplishments and leadership roles, Worth Collection, LTD is set to see a record-breaking year in 2019.

Source: New Water Capital, L.P.