INDOCHINO Wakes Up To Sleepwear And Launches Custom Pajamas

VANCOUVER — April 1, 2019 — INDOCHINO is making it effortless for men to fall asleep in style. Hot on the heels of its move into made to measure casual wear, the retailer is now disrupting the sleepwear category and launching an innovative range of custom pajamas. Following an overwhelming number of requests from customers, the new line has been carefully curated from INDOCHINO’s vibrant and stylish jacket linings.

Customers can choose from a variety of patterns, including on-trend Navy Polka Dots or a Red Jacquard Micro Paisley (à la 1970s Hugh Hefner). For those looking to push their bedtime look to the edge, there’s the delightfully dizzying Navy Swirl and captivating Floral Burgundy.

Customizations include notch and rounded lapels, pockets, buttons, cuffs and piping. Limited edition pajama shorts are also available—just in time for Spring. For those colder months, custom INDOCHINO pajamas trap in heat nearly completely for added warmth.

“Since we expanded beyond suiting into custom casual wear, we’ve been inundated with great new product suggestions from excited customers —from custom rubber boots to made to measure top hats— but the one that resonated with us most was, of course, PJs,” said INDOCHINO Chief Revenue Officer, Peter Housley. “Our expansive range of bright and bold linings is an opportunity for customers to show some extra flair.”

“Rest assured,” added Housley, “whether it’s additional piping around the collar or those beautiful bullhorn buttons, our personalization options will do absolutely nothing to affect the comfort or quality of your sleep. But they’ll make you look very cool.”

To achieve that perfect style you’ll never get tired of, customers can get measured at a showroom (or do it online from the comfort of their own bed). They can then choose from endless customization and fabric options that ensure they’ll look great—even when no one’s looking. After that, it only takes two weeks for delivery.

By taking the luxury loungewear experience directly to the consumer, INDOCHINO is able to disrupt the made to measure pajama market and give customers the silky sleepytime clothes they deserve, all for only $39.

Posted April 1, 2019

Source: Indochino Apparel Inc.