HEAT-MX WORLDWIDE Addresses Significant Environmental Concerns Of Microplastic Contaminations In Our Water System With Its No Micro-Fiber (NMF) Technology

MONTREAL — April 2, 2019 — HEAT-MX WORLDWIDE today announces NMF™ (No Micro-Fiber) Technology developed for environmental benefits in its LOFT MX, STRETCH MX and VEGAN DOWN MX product categories.

“We are facing large man-made environmental issues due to microplastic contaminations in our water systems globally. According to recent studies, microplastics are found in 93% of bottled water around world and beer, on average, has 4.05 man- made particles, mostly plastic fibers, per liter. Ingesting microplastics could cause a number of potentially harmful health effects, including inflammation and creating compounds containing toxic metals such as mercury, and organic pollutants such as some pesticides and chemicals called dioxins, which are known to cause cancer as well as reproductive and developmental problems, according to Rachel Adams, a senior lecturer in Biomedical Science at Cardiff Metropolitan University.” said Sae Chang, President of HEAT-MX WORLDWIDE, inventor and owner of several patent-pending technologies in the industry.

Sae went on to say, “Although we are making this announcement now in light of the industry’s awareness on the microplastic contamination issue, we have applied the NMF™ (No Micro-Fiber) Technology from the very beginning of the product engineering since the inception of our company. Although many competitive brands had long emphasized use of microfibers as an important reason for the performance of their products’ thermal efficiency, we took a different approach in creating the highest level of thermal efficiency in the industry, which was essentially to avoid using weak microfibers. By taking this refreshing approach, we have been able to create our proprietary Long- Range Thermal Dynamics (LRTD) Technology and it has also helped us successfully engineer our products not only with the highest-level of thermal efficiency in the industry, but also high compression resistance which is essential for durable performance after washing and repeated usage. We are confident to say that consumers using our HEAT-MX™ products will benefit from the most performing insulation products in the market while contributing to healthier environment.”

HEAT-MX™ is a brand of innovative thermal insulation material offering a wide range of products based on the performance and application needs of such winter garments as gloves, footwear, hats, sleeping bags, and home furnishing textiles (blankets, pillows, etc.). In addition to the industry leading thermal performances, various product grades in different product categories offer other exceptional performance features such as windproof, water resistance, water-vapor-transmission-rate, odour control, etc. We at HEAT-MX™ care about the environment and offer many innovative sustainable product options.

iDown™ is a patent-pending technology which provides many performance benefits for a wide range of products using down feather material, e.g., apparel, sleeping bags, home furnishing textiles (blankets, pillows, etc.), etc. These significant performance advantages of the iDown™ Technology are created incorporating natural phenomenon into innovative manufacturing technologies without harmful chemical treatment and offers permanent performance features. In addition to the performance benefits, the Technology can also help significantly reduce manufacturing costs. As HEAT-MX WORLDWIDE is committed with social responsibilities and sustainability, we offer innovative RECYCLABLE product options under the iDown™ Technology platform. Ask Sae Chang for the Technology Overview.

Posted April 3, 2019

Source: HEAT-MX WORLDWIDE