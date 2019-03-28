Athleta and Well+Good Launch “Wellness Collective”

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK — March 28, 2019 — Athleta announced today the launch of Wellness Collective, a new take on wellness experiences created in partnership with Well+Good. Wellness Collective will bring together female thought leaders and innovators in four key elements of holistic wellness that fuel overall health and athleticism: mind and body; self-care; finance and career; and community. With monthly events at Athleta stores across the country and custom digital content, Wellness Collective will make holistic wellness more accessible and actionable than ever.

“Connecting women and girls through a healthy active lifestyle to learn, grow and inspire each other is at the heart of our mission of empowering them to reach their limitless potential,” said Nancy Green, President and CEO of Athleta. “As active women and athletes ourselves, we know women are looking for a central resource to unlock information about the physical, emotional, and mental elements that build a strong foundation for their active lifestyle and athletic journey. Wellness Collective is that one resource that can truly be disruptive by combining the power of on-and-offline communities to reach women everywhere.”

“At Well+Good, we believe wellness is for everyone. Our mission since day one is to bring wellness into the world in new and exciting ways,” said Alexia Brue, co-founder of Well+Good and General Manager and SVP of the Fitness & Wellness Group at Leaf Group. “As one of the first trend-spotters in this space, we believe wellness knowledge is cultural currency in today’s world, and Wellness Collective is just the tool that lets people walk away with practical ways of incorporating wellness into their daily lives.”

Starting March 30, Athleta’s Flatiron store in New York City will host monthly Wellness Collective events led by female leaders and entrepreneurs in each of the four wellness pillars. The women will guide attendees through interactive workshops to create an actionable blueprint for incorporating learnings and practices into their lives as fuel for their athletic journeys. Panelists for March include:

Mind + Body: Vanessa Chu, co-founder of Stretch*d

Finance + Career: Amy Odell, journalist

Self-Care: Stephanie Zheng, founder of Mount Lai

Community: Elisa Shankle, co-founder of HealHaus

Wellness Collective events will also roll out across Athleta stores, creating holistic wellness hubs throughout the country.

The Wellness Collective digital hub will translate each month’s takeaways into learning resources across video, social media and Well+Good articles, creating a comprehensive guide to holistic wellness development that can be tapped into from anywhere. Like the in-person workshops, the accompanying online content will focus on actionable insights and tools for leveraging learnings to fuel an athletic, healthy life.

Posted March 28, 2019

Source: Athleta