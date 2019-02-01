DuPont And NIPI™, Makers Of Thindown®, Partner To Create A Revolutionary Next Generation Of Down Fabric

WILMINGTON, Del. & MONTREAL— February 1, 2019 — DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) and Natural Insulation Products Inc. (NIPI™) today announced a collaboration to create a new category of insulation. This partnership brings together two forward-thinking leaders in the materials space to explore new, innovative materials that will combine DuPont™ Sorona® fibers and Thindown® to enhance the warmth, comfort and design flexibility of insulation.

Thindown® is the world’s first and only down fabric, which offers the coveted benefits of a versatile material. As the company looks to elevate its performance attributes and sustainable ingredients, it has partnered with DuPont Industrial Biosciences using its Sorona® fiber – a high-performance fiber made from renewable plant-based ingredients. The two brands are exploring new developments to seamlessly combine the softness, drape and stretch recovery of Sorona® fibers and down, utilizing the proprietary process from Thindown® to create a new category of a blended down insulated fabric.

“We are constantly exploring new opportunities to develop and market innovative solutions across industries, and this unique collaboration underscores that commitment to delivering on both high performance and sustainability in apparel,” said Renee Henze, Global Marketing Director, DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “The breakthrough technology of Thindown® – coupled with the textile innovation of Sorona® fibers – can further revolutionize down applications and create a new category of insulation.”

The blend of Sorona® fibers and Thindown® can eliminate several drawbacks associated with the use of traditional down filling. The combination can reduce cold spots with a single sheet of fabric versus quilted sections, delivering greater warmth and breathability, while simultaneously adding drape and stretch for greater movement. Additionally, with the use of bio-based Sorona® fibers, the collaboration yields a more sustainable insulated material option versus traditional down, which comes from animal plumage, or nylon, which requires 40 percent more energy to produce.

“We are pleased to partner with DuPont, the creator of some of the world’s most outstanding fibers to bring together ‘the best of Science and the best of Nature’ to create the next evolution of down fabrics,” said Ronie Reuben, the inventor of Thindown®.

Source: DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont