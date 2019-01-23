Southern Tide Partners With brrr° On Cooling Performance Collection

GREENVILLE, S.C. — January 23, 2019 — Southern Tide, the premier coastal lifestyle and apparel brand, announced today a new brand partnership with brrr°, a cooling performance fabric that is proven to draw heat and moisture away from the skin. The new innovation will be introduced in Southern Tide’s Spring/Summer 2019 men’s collection.

“Each season Southern Tide looks to provide its customers with the latest in style, fabrication and innovation,” said Southern Tide CEO Christopher Heyn. “Each of our partnerships are strategically curated to put the customers’ needs at the forefront, and brrr°’s pioneering innovation will better expand our performance wear offerings. We are excited to introduce this technology to our customers and expect big things from the partnership. We look forward to our new partnership with brrr° and incorporating their cooling technology into the Southern Tide brand moving forward.”

brrr°’s disruptive cooling technology creates a “Triple Chill Effect™”. It is cool to the touch and instantly draws heat and moisture away from the body to lower the temperature of skin. The cooling effects of brrr° fabrics have been rigorously tested by globally recognized independent labs, and brrr° consistently outperforms other products.

“We are thrilled to work with Southern Tide on these new lines of casual clothing that can actually lower skin temperature when life brings the heat,” said Mary-Cathryn Kolb, CEO and founder of brrr°.

The Southern Tide brrr° apparel, which will include the men’s Gulf Short, polos and other sport shirts, will be available at Southern Tide signature stores and wholesale partners beginning late February 2019, alongside a launch on the Southern Tide website. Southern Tide will be launching additional product offerings featuring brrr° throughout 2019.

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: Southern Tide