Same Warmth With Half The Bulk, HeiQ Launches Its First Visible Textile Technology HeiQ XReflex

ZURICH, Switzerland — January 15, 2019 — Swiss textile innovator HeiQ launches HeiQ XReflex – a radiant barrier technology on high performance fabrics to create warmth without bulk and allow the user to “Wear Less in Winter®”.

Humans lose about 60% of body heat through thermal radiation. In order to stay warm, insulations made out of down, synthetic or fleece are typically used in outerwear. The thicker the insulation, the less heat loss and the warmer the person. For the active person or traveler, the goal is to find the same warmth without all the bulk.

HeiQ XReflex does just that – the innovative radiant barrier technology allows outerwear, midlayers, sleeping bags, etc. to maintain the required level of warmth while reducing bulk by as much as 50%. With an ultra-thin reflective surface applied through a high-tech vapor deposition process, HeiQ XReflex reflects the body’s radiant heat, increasing the thermal resistance and allowing maximum breathability. Matched with a specific insulation, this combination creates the optimal heat retention required for the product. By using one layer of HeiQ XReflex, a saving of 25% in bulk can be expected. And with two layers, the bulk can be reduced by up to 50% while maintaining the same level of thermal resistance. Also worth noting is the environmental footprint savings – one insulated jacket will save 6L water, 280g CO2 and 10MJ of energy.

HeiQ XReflex is created through collaboration between HeiQ and Xefco, an Australian textile technology company that is a partner of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and Deakin University. “Warmth without bulk is the best of both worlds for the active consumer”, says Christian von Uthmann, Chief Sales Officer at HeiQ Materials AG. “This technology reduces insulation bulk to create thin, lightweight, breathable products”, continues von Uthmann, “which in turn consumes fewer raw materials for more sustainable products.”

HeiQ XReflex offers multiple options of fabrics and insulations to create the ideal warmth needed for various activities.

Posted January 16, 2019

Source: HeiQ Materials AG