Lectra Strengthens Its Executive Committee

PARIS – January 15, 2019 – Lectra is strengthening its Executive Committee to accelerate the implementation of its Lectra 4.0 strategy, initiated in early 2017, with the objective of becoming a key player in the Industry 4.0 market.

Lectra’s 2017-2019 strategic roadmap, the first step in the company’s transformation, has five objectives: accelerate revenue growth, both organic and through targeted acquisitions; accentuate its technological leadership to further enhance the value of its products and services offer; strengthen its competitive position and long- term relationships with customers; progressively launch new software offers in SaaS mode; and self-finance its internal and external development.

To empower its customers in implementing the principles of Industry 4.0, Lectra has, over the past three years, significantly increased investments in the design and development of new product lines and in complementing its existing software and cutting solutions. The company relies mainly on four key technologies: Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, the Industrial Internet of Things and the Cloud. Lectra’s first Industry 4.0 offers were launched in 2018 in some countries as a pilot and will be progressively rolled out worldwide in 2019.

Until now, Lectra’s Executive Committee was composed of Daniel Harari, Céline Choussy, Edouard Macquin, Jérôme Viala and Véronique Zoccoletto. In order to accelerate the execution of its strategy, the group has decided to review the organization of its subsidiaries, refocus efforts toward Customer Success, and expand its Executive Committee, which remains under the chairmanship of Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jérôme Viala, Executive Vice President, is now Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee, with increased responsibilities on subsidiary operations, while maintaining his current duties.

Lectra’s subsidiaries are newly organized into four main regions. The purpose is to better adapt the Lectra 4.0 strategy to Lectra’s different markets, accelerate business development and strengthen synergies within each geographical area. The new regions are Americas, led by Edouard Macquin; Asia-Pacific, led by Javier Garcia; Northern & Eastern Europe, Middle East, led by Holger Max-Lang; and Southern Europe & North Africa, led by Fabio Canali. Fabio Canali, Javier Garcia and Holger Max-Lang join the Executive Committee.

To be even closer to its customers’ needs and guarantee optimum use of its solutions, Lectra has created the position of Chief Customer Success Officer, headed by Laurence Jacquot, who joins the Executive Committee.

Maximilien Abadie, Chief Strategy Officer, becomes a member of the Executive Committee, with the mission to support the implementation of the Lectra 4.0 strategy within the group’s teams and prepare the 2020-2022 strategic roadmap.

Olivier du Chesnay, Chief Financial Officer, joins the Executive Committee with the objective to strengthen the fundamentals of Lectra’s economic model.

Céline Choussy, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, will have as her main mission to ensure the launch and development of new offers.

Véronique Zoccoletto, Chief Transformation Officer, will focus on escalating Lectra’s ongoing digitalization and use of the four key technologies.

“Our growth plan is ambitious and we had to put in place a structure that enables us to quickly achieve our objectives. The new dynamic of our regions, together with the creation of a dedicated Customer Success team, will further strengthen the intimacy we share with our customers. I have worked for a long time with each member of this new Executive Committee, and I have admired and appreciated over the years their passion for Lectra and the depth and range of their talents. We have a more robust and cohesive management team in which I have every bit of confidence to take Lectra to a new and important stage in its development,” says Daniel Harari.

Posted January 15, 2019

Source: Lectra