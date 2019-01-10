Lands’ End Names Chieh Tsai Chief Product Officer

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — January 10, 2019 — Lands’ End, Inc., a leading uni-channel retailer, today announced they have appointed Chieh Tsai, the company’s current senior vice president of design, to the newly-created position of chief product officer as its next step in continuing to refine the company’s signature look and feel. The appointment comes as part of the company’s continuing focus to execute on its strategic initiatives and position the company for long term growth after six straight quarters of revenue improvement. In this new role, Tsai will oversee all design, merchandising, and global sourcing activities for the company.

“Chieh’s design vision has enabled us to confidently go to market with offerings that have resonated well with the Lands’ End customer,” said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer and president, Lands’ End. “We are excited to extend Chieh’s vision across all aspects of design, merchandising and global sourcing, and believe consolidating leadership of these critical functions will allow our American heritage brand to continue to deliver products that fit the Lands’ End customer’s needs.”

Additionally, Lands’ End has named Rosalind Drisko as vice president, public relations and brand marketing, reporting to senior vice president of brand creative, Matt Trainor. Drisko brings a wealth of industry experience in progressive leadership roles and most recently was at VF Corporation, Nautica Apparel Brand as vice president of global marketing, where she led marketing and creative services. Drisko will lead the public relations, social media and brand marketing teams, which will continue solidifying the brand’s unique point of view in the marketplace and push awareness through partnership and collaboration opportunities.

“Lands’ End continues to make meaningful and strategic changes across the organization to better position it for future growth by focusing on four main strategic pillars – product, digitalization, uni-channel distribution and infrastructure – while staying true to our heritage,” added Griffith.

Posted January 10, 2019

Source: Lands’ End, Inc.