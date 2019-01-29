GUESS? Inc. Announces Appointment Of Carlos Alberini As CEO

LOS ANGELES — January 28, 2019 — Today, Guess? Inc. announced that Victor Herrero, CEO and a director, is leaving the company effective February 2, 2019.

Maurice Marciano, chairman of the board, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Victor for his contributions during his tenure and wish him well in his endeavors.”

Carlos Alberini, formerly president and COO of the company from 2000 to 2010, has been appointed as the new CEO and a director of the company, effective upon his separation from his current employer.

Alberini, after leaving the company, was Co-CEO of Restoration Hardware until 2014, and a director on the Board of Restoration Hardware from 2010 until the present. From 2014 until the present, Alberini has been the chairman and CEO of Lucky Brand.

Maurice Marciano said: “I am very excited to have Carlos coming back as CEO at GUESS? Inc. He was instrumental in building the international business in Europe and Asia during his 10-year tenure with the company.”

The company also announced that, at the request of the Board of Directors, Paul Marciano has agreed to remain as chief creative officer. His employment will be “at will”.

During the transition, Maurice Marciano will be acting as interim CEO.

Source: Guess? Inc.