Airtex Group/Acme Made Appoints New COO/CFO, Vice President Of Marketing And Director Of Operations/Customer Service

MINNEAPOLIS — November 20, 2018 — A new COO/CFO, vice president of Marketing and director of Operations/Customer Service have been hired by The Airtex Group, the Minneapolis-based national designer and manufacturer of custom home textile goods and sewn products and its brand company Acme Made LLC, manufacturer of backpacks, accessories for tablets and laptops and lifestyle bags.

“I’m excited about our new leadership team; each of them brings strong experience and unique talents to the company. I believe this puts The Airtex Group in a position for growth like no other time in our 100 year history,” said Mike Miller, CEO of The Airtex Group.

The new executives at The Airtex Group/Acme Made are:

COO and CFO Dave Gustafson, who formerly served as the chief operating and financial officer for ILLUME, will provide operational, financial and strategic support to the organization. Prior to joining ILLUME, Dave was the vice president of Finance at Quality Ingredients and held multiple positions at The Pillsbury Co.

Vice president of Marketing Daneen Kiger will oversee all global marketing functions for The Airtex Group and Acme Made, including branding communications, social media, digital marketing, websites, channel initiatives, events and trade shows. Most recently, Daneen served as vice president of Global Marketing at Ergotron and held multiple marketing positions at the data storage manufacturer Imation Corporations and DIGI International.

Director of Operations and Customer Service Scott Savitt will be responsible for leading and managing teams in designing and executing strategies while meeting Airtex’s supply chain, production and sales support requirements. Scott previously held the position of vice president of operations at Octane Fitness and multiple executive roles at MTRS Systems Corporation, Scimed Life Systems and Microvision Corporation.

Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, The Airtex Group operates at 1620 Broadway Street, N.E. in Minneapolis. With nearly 100 employees working from their 35,000-square-foot headquarters and in locations around the world, The Airtex Group provides clients with in-house design and production services for turnkey private label soft goods sold under a variety of brands around the world.

Posted November 20, 2018

Source: The Airtex Group/Acme Made