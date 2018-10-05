vineyard vines And Sperry Announce Multi-Season Footwear Collaboration

STAMFORD, Conn. — October 5, 2018 — vineyard vines, the lifestyle brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo, announced today a new footwear collaboration with the iconic American footwear brand, Sperry. With a shared love for the water, the two brands have partnered on a multi-season collection for men, women, kids and baby that draws inspiration from their East Coast roots and passion for sailing. Launching October 4, 2018, the premiere collection will be available for pre-sale at vineyardvines.com, sperry.com and select vineyard vines stores, followed by a more extensive Spring assortment hitting in early 2019.

Reflecting the aesthetics of both brands—vineyard vines’ classic design approach and Sperry’s renowned craftsmanship, the exclusive footwear collection will launch with Sperry’s Authentic Original boat shoe and the Seaside Slip-on adorned with vineyard vines’ signature whale designs and unique patchwork prints. Retail prices range from $40.00 to $125.00.

“We started our company with the mission to create quality products inspired by living the Good Life with our family and friends, much like Paul Sperry did over eighty years ago,” said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. “The Sperry collaboration is a perfect and fitting partnership between two American brands. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the Sperry team.” Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO and co-founder adds, “We have always been a fan of their shoes and excited for our two brands to come together.”

“This collaboration represents the ultimate partnership of two iconic New England-based brands. We are excited to collaborate with vineyard vines on a capsule collection of shoes,” says Tom Kennedy, President at Sperry. “This initial release, which features vineyard vines heritage prints on Sperry’s most-loved silhouettes, evokes the nostalgia of simpler times, youthful fun, and family vacations at the shore.”

Posted October 5, 2018

Source: vineyard vines