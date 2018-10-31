Alvanon Launches MOTIF Platform To Foster Online Learning

NEW YORK — October 31, 2018 — Global fashion innovations company Alvanon is set to launch MOTIF, a unique apparel knowledge and continual e-learning hub that will help solve the skills’ gap within the global apparel industry. Alvanon’s motif.org platform will give apparel industry practitioners online access to training, professional development and mentorship from the industry’s most successful and seasoned professionals.

MOTIF will initially launch with four interactive courses from three course publishers, including Alvanon, Textile and Fashion Industry Training Centre (TAF.tc) and Pratt’s Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator (Pratt BF+DA). Initial courses on offer are Apparel Costing; Mechanics of Fit; Sustainability in Fashion; and The Fit Form: A Critical Standard for Product Development. Users will be able to complete the courses at their own pace with on-demand videos, interactive exercises and assessments. Future courses will cover topics such as 3D, Sizing, Textiles and Product Development and the course publisher list will quickly expand to include subject matter experts from around the globe. MOTIF also plans to partner with universities and associations as it grows.

“MOTIF’s mission is to empower industry professionals with critical skills to readily apply in their job and to further their careers, as well as helps apparel organizations with onboarding and upskilling training materials and assessment tools suitable for new and old employees. We are tackling a critical industry need that surfaced in our 2018 State of Skills Report,” explained Catherine Cole, Executive Director, MOTIF.

Alvanon enlisted the support of 50 companies, from large brands to specialist players across the fashion supply chain, on their beta platform to test MOTIF courses and the user-learning experience. The end-user feedback was leveraged to fine-tune the design of the motif.org learning environment. Alvanon invites apparel companies and fashion professionals to register and start exploring the optimized online MOTIF courses.

“Education has long been part of the DNA of Alvanon,” explained Janice Wang, CEO, Alvanon. “Technology has always been a catalyst for transformation in apparel. Alvanon’s founder Dr. Kenneth Wang was fascinated by the power of technologies to transform the world of sizing, lift limits on creativity and commerce, and open vast new horizons of opportunity.” She added, “I’m delighted to announce the launch of MOTIF – it uses the most advanced technologies to deliver an e-learning environment that will develop and nurture the skills our industry so desperately needs and will help future proof businesses in a rapidly evolving world.”

Posted October 31, 2018

Source: Alvanon