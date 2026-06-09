Recover™ Launches Recover™ Yarns To Accelerate Recycled Cotton Uptake

MADRID, Spain — June 9, 2026 — Recover™, a materials science company and one of the world’s largest producers of recycled cotton fiber, today announces the launch of Recover™ Yarns, a curated portfolio of ready-to-use yarn solutions designed to accelerate the adoption of recycled cotton across the apparel supply chain.

A Curated Platform of Ready-to-Use Yarn Developments

Developed in partnership with a global network of spinners, Recover™ Yarns brings together a wide variety of constructions, blends, and technical capabilities, covering end uses from denim and workwear to jersey, fleece, and refined woven applications, all made with low-impact, high-quality Recover™ recycled cotton fiber.

By consolidating these pre-approved developments under a single platform, Recover™provides brands and manufacturers with direct access to proven, scalable solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing production processes.

With Recover™ Yarns, Recover™ now offers a fully integrated ecosystem spanning fiber, yarn, fabric, and blank garments, connecting every stage of the supply chain under one consistent brand, ensuring clarity, traceability, and circularity from raw material to finished product.

“By translating our fiber into ready-to-use yarns, we are making it easier for brands and manufacturers to move from ambition to implementation in their sustainable strategy,” said Anders Sjöblom, CEO of Recover™.

“Recover™ Yarns addresses the need for adaptable product solutions that enable the integration of recycled cotton at scale,” said Enes Adak, Chief Product Officer of Recover™.

Recyled Cotton as a Scalable Material

Recover™ Yarns simplifies the sourcing and development of recycled cotton yarns, while enabling partners to benefit from the strengths of Recover™ recycled cotton fiber, one of the most recognized and trusted branded recycled materials in the industry, backed by full traceability, transparency, a robust life cycle assessment, and demonstrated environmental performance.

The Recover™ Yarns portfolio is the result of strategic developments created in collaboration with our network of more than 150 spinning partners across key global sourcing hubs, delivering a versatile range of yarn options and collections that continuously adapt to evolving market needs, innovative blends, and emerging technologies.

This adaptive approach ensures the Recover™ Yarns platform can support brands of all sizes, across volumes, geographies, price points, and end uses, while enabling long-term collaboration with partners. It offers a flexible and scalable solution that evolves alongside production and sustainability strategies, maintaining recycled cotton as a core material in their portfolios.

Recover™ Yarns are available starting today. Brands and manufacturers can learn more and get in touch at recoverfiber.com.

Posted: June 9, 2026

Source: Recover™