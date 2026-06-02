European Flax-Linen And Hemp Step Into Advanced Manufacturing: Enabling Filament Winding, 3D Printing And High-Performance Composite Processes

PARIS — June 1, 2026 — The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp announces a new wave of technological advancements demonstrating how flax-linen and hemp fibres are now being successfully integrated into advanced composite manufacturing processes. These developments mark a transition beyond traditional hand lay-up techniques, positioning natural fibres as credible, scalable solutions for high-performance industrial applications.

European flax-linen and hemp biocomposites are rapidly evolving, with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies unlocking new levels of performance, precision and repeatability. As a result, flax-linen and hemp are emerging as serious contenders across demanding sectors including automotive, construction, design and advanced engineering.

Recent progress in thin-ply prepreg technology has enabled flax rovings, such as those developed by Depestele, to be transformed into ultra-lightweight, high-performance composite structures. Leveraging the ‘thin ply effect,’ these materials demonstrate enhanced damage tolerance, while automated prepreg systems and back-injection moulding are facilitating efficient, high-volume production, particularly within the automotive sector.

At the forefront of innovation, coreless filament winding is redefining the possibilities of natural fibre composites. This advanced robotic process enables resin-impregnated flax fibres to be precisely wound into complex three-dimensional geometries without the need for traditional moulds, significantly reducing material waste while enabling structurally optimised designs. The FIBRAS project at Eindhoven University of Technology is exploiting these techniques and developing specialised handling methodologies for flax rovings that address the inherent variability of natural fibres in highly controlled manufacturing environments, to create lightweight, resource-efficient and more sustainable architectural structures for the construction industry.

The DynaMill project, led by ContiTech AVS France (a subsidiary of OESL-Automotive), Nautix and ComposiTIC (a technical centre attached to the University of Southern Brittany), co-funded by the Brittany region and supported by ID4Mobility and EMC2 clusters, has successfully developed and mechanically validated a lightweight automotive engine support connecting rod manufactured using injection moulding and automated fibre placement with flax fibre reinforcements and bio-based PA11 matrix. Filament winding has been also investigated with promising results. Building on earlier lightweighting work under the Dynafib programme, the project highlights the growing potential for high-performance, bio-based composite structures that combine renewable materials, reduced weight and scalable manufacturing technologies for future automotive applications.

In parallel, the University of Stuttgart’s ICD/ITKE continues to pioneer novel applications for natural fibres. Supported by Safilin, researchers have developed the “Con[knit]uous Rubble” process, which uses continuous circular knitting to encase unprocessed demolition waste in seamless flax fibre structures. This innovative method allows for the construction of self-supporting architectural forms such as arches and columns without binders or mortars, while enabling full disassembly and material reuse. Future developments aim to integrate bio-based resins to further enhance durability and performance.

Additive manufacturing is also rapidly expanding the potential of flax-based composites. Continuous flax fibre-reinforced 3D printing now delivers mechanical properties comparable to traditional composite processes through the co-extrusion of flax yarns with thermoplastics such as PLA. This opens new opportunities for rapid prototyping and customised structural components. Meanwhile, compounded flax fibre filaments are gaining traction in more conventional 3D printing applications.

This momentum is reflected in the design sector, where French designer Alyssa Cartaut was recently awarded the City of Hyères Prize for Fashion Accessories at the 40th International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories. Her collection, The Cushion Issue, features footwear components 3D-printed using PLA filament reinforced with European flax-linen fibres, offering a bio-based alternative to conventional materials. The Alliance supported this project by facilitating access to certified fibres and connecting the designer with material specialists.

Looking ahead, 4D printing introduces an additional dimension to natural fibre composites. By incorporating materials that respond to stimuli such as heat or moisture, researchers are developing structures capable of adapting their shape and function over time. Professor Antoine le Duigou, based at the Institut de Recherche Dupuy de Lôme, is leading research in this field in collaboration with Coriolis Composites, focusing on bio-inspired materials for decarbonisation applications.

Advances are also being made in hemp processing. New capabilities in long-fibre hemp pultrusion have enabled the development of high-strength structural elements, exemplified by the Hemp Halo Canopy – a 3.3metre architectural prototype presented at JEC World. Developed as part of the EU-funded RAW project (in relation with Terre de Lin, Safilin and Linificio Canapificio Nazionale), the structure combines pultruded hemp profiles with CNC-knitted hemp surfaces to create a fully bio-based, lightweight and structurally efficient system, demonstrating the potential for waste-free construction.

In the field of functional materials, Composites Edge GmbH has introduced a next-generation adaptive acoustic panel made from natural fibres and thermoplastic resins. At less than one millimetre thick, the panel can be manufactured using automated fibre placement (AFP), is fully recyclable and waterproof, and is capable of absorbing up to 95% of low-frequency noise. The innovation was recognised as a finalist in the CAMX Awards for most creative application.

“European Flax-linen and hemp are redefining what’s possible in biocomposite manufacturing, moving far beyond traditional lay-up into highly automated processes like filament winding, prepreg systems and additive manufacturing,” comments Bruno Pech of the Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp. “These innovations are unlocking new levels of precision, design freedom and performance, proving natural fibres are ready for the most advanced industrial applications.”

Posted: June 2, 2026

Source: The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp