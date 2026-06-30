Cotton Incorporated Advances “Plant Not Plastic” Message Through Month-Long Education Initiative While  Concerns Around Microplastics Continue

CARY, N.C. — June 30, 2026 — As awareness of microplastics continues to grow among consumers, brands and retailers, Cotton Incorporated is expanding its efforts this July to educate the textile industry and consumers about the benefits of natural fibers and the role cotton can play in addressing evolving concerns around microplastics and sustainability, reinforcing a plant, not plastic approach to material choice.

Since 2010, Cotton Incorporated has conducted biodegradation research and continues to provide science-based resources that help brands, retailers and manufacturers navigate evolving conversations around fiber selection, sustainability, circularity and textile waste.

Recent Cotton Incorporated consumer research highlights why these conversations matter. Consumer awareness of microplastics pollution has more than doubled over the last decade, with 41% of U.S. consumers now reporting awareness of the issue, up from 17% in 20171. As awareness grows, purchasing behavior may be shifting as well: nearly six in 10 consumers (59%)2 say they are likely to look for clothing made with microplastic-free fibers. The findings point to growing interest in fiber composition and sustainability, creating new opportunities for brands and retailers to align product assortments with evolving consumer expectations.

The industry is also responding with two-thirds (67%) of textile professionals responding to a recent survey, noting their companies are actively taking steps (43%) or plan to take (24%) actions to reduce microplastics pollution.3

“Our research shows that consumers are paying closer attention to what products are made from and how those materials align with their values,” said Bev Sylvester, chief marketing officer, Cotton Incorporated. “Awareness of microplastics’ pervasive impact continues to grow, and many consumers are actively seeking products made with microplastic-free fibers. The conversation around fiber choice happening at the brand and consumer level reinforces a simple truth: cotton comes from a plant, not plastic. Through research, education and collaboration, we’re helping the industry better understand how natural fibers can support both consumer expectations and sustainability goals.”

During July, Cotton Incorporated will highlight a series of educational resources and engagement opportunities designed to help the textile industry navigate evolving conversations around microplastics, fiber selection and sustainability.

Activities include a new educational video series, expanded resources and findings on CottonWorks™ – Cotton Incorporated’s online resource hub for textile professionals, along with new consumer insights, webinar learning sessions and targeted digital communications. Programming will also extend to key industry tradeshows (Kingpins New York featuring an interactive “Plastic in the Sea” photobooth, Interfilière in Los Angeles).

Cotton Incorporated will continue consumer education initiatives throughout the month that encourage greater awareness of cotton’s natural fiber benefits, along with the “Plant not Plastic” message. Activities include video content across major streaming and social media platforms, digital content, influencer collaborations, media relations and educational programming including the launch The Science of Style: Clothes and the Environment, a new curriculum developed in partnership with Young Minds Inspired for students in grades 9–12.

Additionally, the Blue Jeans Go Green™ denim recycling program will support awareness efforts through an extension of its “Monumental Impact” campaign, highlighting the scale of denim recycling and circularity efforts while encouraging participation in the program.

While July provides a timely platform to elevate these discussions, Cotton Incorporated’s work in this area extends throughout the year. Through ongoing research, consumer insights and industry outreach, the organization continues to provide resources that help brands, retailers and manufacturers navigate evolving conversations around sustainability, fiber choice, circularity and end-of-life textile considerations.

1 Source: CCI & Cotton Incorporated Global Sustainability Survey, 2026 (U.S., n=1,022); CCI & Cotton Incorporated Global Sustainability Survey, 2017 (U.S., n=1,029)

2 Source: CCI & Cotton Incorporated Global Sustainability Survey, 2026 (U.S., n=1,022)

3 Source: Sourcing Journal & Cotton Incorporated’s Industry Microplastics Survey, 2026 n=228

Posted: June 30, 2026

Source: Cotton Incorporated