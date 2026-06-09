Barmag And Hitech Automation Enter Into Partnership For An Auto-Doff System For Texturing Machines

REMSCHEID / SUZHOU / SURAT— June 9, 2026 — Barmag (Suzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. and Hitech Automation Solutions PVT LTD. of Surat, India, have agreed to an exclusive partnership to jointly market Hitech’s Doffmatic automation solution for Barmag’s proven manual eFK texturing machines. In many texturing facilities, manual doffing processes remain heavily operator-dependent – resulting in issues such as increased scrap, inconsistent quality, and limited productivity.

Exclusive partnership for automation solutions for manual texturing machines

The goal of the joint solution for texturing customers is to create technological and economic value –with a solution positioned between manual and fully automated concepts, offering an attractive alternative for numerous operational and investment scenarios with a clear focus on rapid ROI and improved yarn quality.

For new machines and upgrades: Automation as a (retrofittable) solution

The agreement covers both the sale of new eFK texturing machines in combination with Doffmatic, under the name eFK Doffmatic, as well as upgrades to existing Barmag machines (retrofits), which will continue to be marketed under the familiar names eFK and Doffmatic. In this way, the two partners offer customers solutions for two key aspects: investment decisions for new equipment as well as the rapid, step-by-step modernization of older machines.

Technically, Doffmatic is designed as an add-on system that integrates into eFK texturing machines without requiring additional space. This enables the auto-doffing function while maintaining the well-known consistently high yarn quality. Customers benefit from a fast and low-risk modernization path with short payback periods – both for new installations and for retrofit projects. This makes it attractive for yarn producers who do not (yet) use automatic texturing machines but still want to achieve significantly greater efficiency, process stability, and product quality.

Efficiency and reproducible quality

Doffmatic aims to automate the doffing process while ensuring that bobbins have exactly the same length – a key prerequisite for consistent quality and seamless downstream processing. “Through this exclusive partnership, we combine local market insight, engineering expertise, and localized service –offering texturers an automation solution that addresses both efficiency and yarn quality,” summarizes Oliver Lemke, Sales Director at Barmag. And Brij Patel, Managing Director of Hitech, adds: “Doffmatic was developed to offer seamless automatic doffing functionality for new and retrofit projects. Together with Barmag, we are now expanding our machine portfolio – with a clear focus on our customers’ operational requirements.”

Posted: June 9, 2026

Source: BARMAG – A Subsidiary of the Rieter Group