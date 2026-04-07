UNIFI®, Makers of REPREVE®, Celebrates Recycled and Circular Innovation with Ninth Annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April 7, 2026 — Unifi, Inc., the makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced the winners of its ninth annual REPREVE Champions of Sustainability Awards, recognizing brands and mills that are advancing circularity and responsible manufacturing across the global textile industry.

Together with its brand partners, UNIFI® has helped recycle more than 46 billion plastic bottles and transform the equivalent of one billion T-shirts’ worth of textile and yarn waste into high-quality recycled fibers. The annual awards celebrate companies that are leading the way in sustainable innovation, material transformation, and circular design through their use of REPREVE.

Introducing New Textile Waste Awards

This year’s program expanded to include new Textile Waste Awards, recognizing companies that are helping accelerate circular solutions by incorporating textile waste into their products.

Game Changer Award (High-volume textile waste utilization): Texollini – Swim USA ® (Vitamin A) – REPREVE Nylon

(High-volume textile waste utilization): Trailblazer Award (First to market in their category): Walmart ® – Joyspun ® socks featuring REPREVE Takeback™

(First to market in their category): Accelerator Award (Adoption across multiple products): Marmot ® – ThermaLoop™ Insulation and REPREVE

(Adoption across multiple products): Change Maker Award (Conversion from recycled polyester to textile waste inputs): Save the Duck ® – ThermaLoop Lafuma ® – ThermaLoop

(Conversion from recycled polyester to textile waste inputs):

UNIFI also recognized brand partners across additional sustainability-focused categories:

Sustainable Fabric Innovation : Swisstex – REPREVE ReCirculate™

: Swisstex – REPREVE ReCirculate™ Commitment to Circularity : Dagne Dover ® – REPREVE

: Dagne Dover – REPREVE Newcomer Award : Me by Jennie Garth™, QVC ® – REPREVE Our Ocean ®

: Me by Jennie Garth™, QVC – REPREVE Our Ocean Made in USA Award: Walmart Valley Forge Flags – Produced with REPREVE by Cotswold Industries

“These awards celebrate the brands and partners who are not only setting ambitious sustainability goals, but actively delivering measurable impact through innovation and collaboration,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI. “Their leadership demonstrates how recycled and circular materials can scale across categories while maintaining performance and quality.”

The REPREVE Champions of Sustainability Awards underscore UNIFI’s commitment to enabling scalable, traceable, and high-performance recycled solutions that help transform waste into value across the global supply chain.

To see the full list of brand partner and mill winners, please visit https://repreve.com/champions-of-sustainability.

Posted: April 7, 2026

Source: Unifi, Inc.