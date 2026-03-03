UNIFI®, Makers of REPREVE®, Introduces Luxel™: A Linen-Inspired, Easy-Care Performance Yarn

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 3, 2026 — Unifi, Inc., the makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced the launch of Luxel™, a groundbreaking yarn technology that combines the luxurious look and feel of linen with high-performance, easy-care, and textile-to-textile recycled materials.

Designed for brands and consumers who value comfort, style, and sustainability, Luxel captures the natural look and feel of linen while offering advanced performance features such as moisture-wicking, wrinkle resistance, and odor control. This innovative technology is built directly into the yarn, providing exceptional versatility across a wide range of fabric constructions ranging from apparel and footwear to home furnishings, work wear, and accessories, empowering material developers to innovate across multiple categories with ease.

Luxel is available globally and made with REPREVE recycled polyester yarn, including 30% REPREVE Takeback™, reinforcing UNIFI®’s commitment to sustainability and circularity in the textile industry. By incorporating recycled content, including textile waste, Luxel helps brands reduce environmental impact while delivering high-performance, stylish fabrics.

“Luxel represents a true innovation in textile performance,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI. “We developed this yarn to provide designers and manufacturers with a product that delivers the premium look and tactile appeal of linen but delivering on enhanced benefits of easy care, durability, and sustainability. Luxel allows brands to offer elevated, functional fabrics, made with REPREVE Takeback, and designed for premium functional performance, which is important to today’s consumers.”

Key Benefits of Luxel:

Luxurious feel and breathability: Delivers a natural, linen-inspired texture with a smooth finish.

Delivers a natural, linen-inspired texture with a smooth finish. Enhanced function and performance: Provides moisture management and built-in odor control for effortless maintenance.

Provides moisture management and built-in odor control for effortless maintenance. Wrinkle resistance: Maintains a polished, fresh appearance with minimal effort.

Maintains a polished, fresh appearance with minimal effort. Sustainable and traceable: Made with REPREVE recycled polyester including 30% REPREVE Takeback circular polyester embedded with our proprietary FiberPrint® tracer technology and verified by U-TRUST® to certify recycled content.

UNIFI continues to lead the textile industry in sustainable innovation, providing brands with products that combine functionality, style, and responsibility. With Luxel, the company takes another step forward in creating yarn solutions that meet both consumer expectations and environmental goals.

UNIFI will showcase Luxel at the Functional Textiles Shanghai by Performance Days (Booth Hall 3, G27) in Shanghai, China, March 5-6, the NW Materials Show (Booth #4015) in Portland, Oregon, March 11-12, and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition (Hall 5.1, Econogy Hub).

For more information on Luxel and other UNIFI innovations, please visit www.unifi.com or www.repreve.com.

Posted: March 3, 2026

Source: Unifi, Inc.