1888 Mills, Cotton Incorporated Unveil 100% Cotton Bath And Bedding Line — Comfort, Durability And Affordability

CARY, N.C. — October 15, 2025 — 1888 Mills debuts a new bath and bedding collection that makes a strong statement: cotton belongs at every price point. Developed in collaboration with Cotton Incorporated, the assortment features 100% cotton towels, sheets, and bedding at opening price points designed to offer a natural alternative within the value market.

The collection bears the Seal of Cotton trademark, a mark that immediately indicates the product’s natural fiber content. In fact, 79% of consumers find brands using the Seal of Cotton trademark to be trustworthy, and 82% equate the Seal of Cotton trademark with sustainable products, according to Cotton Incorporated’s 2023 Seal of Cotton Survey of over 1,500 people.

“Our goal was to create a collection that’s truly affordable and accessible, while giving consumers more opportunities to choose natural fibers,” said Lexi Schladenhauffen, chief merchandising officer of 1888 Mills.“ We worked with Cotton Incorporated to highlight the benefits of natural cotton fiber, such as softness, breathability, and durability. We also recognize the growing awareness of microplastics in our environment and believe that towels and sheets, the fabrics we live closest to, should be as clean, natural, and comfortable as possible.”

This collection brings together classic essentials in neutral colors, with bedding available in a variety of solids and prints, including a stylish gingham pattern that seamlessly fits into today’s home and lifestyle trends. The line demonstrates that cotton can compete directly with synthetics on cost, while offering the added benefits of comfort, quality and breathability that come from a trusted natural fiber. Cotton offers a natural alternative that biodegrades readily, providing a choice aligned with consumers’ increasing focus on sustainability.

“1888 Mills champions cotton and consistently proves that natural fiber innovation meets real market needs,” noted Marcy Gang, executive account manager at Cotton Incorporated. “This collection shows cotton delivers cost efficiency and gives consumers the comfort and performance they want at prices that rival low-cost synthetics. We welcome 1888 Mills’ commitment to making the benefits of cotton accessible to more people.”

For retailers, the assortment of home textiles is value-engineered to meet aggressive opening price points while still delivering quality. It fills the “good” category in a good-better-best merchandising strategy and features:

Bath : Lower GSM (grams per square meter) towels, engineered for softness and long-lasting loft wash after wash.

: Lower GSM (grams per square meter) towels, engineered for softness and long-lasting loft wash after wash. Bedding : Soft woven 100% cotton sheets, quilts, and comforters in versatile constructions.

: Soft woven 100% cotton sheets, quilts, and comforters in versatile constructions. Design: A range of solids, yarn-dyes, and approachable prints in muted, sophisticated tones.

The new line meets consumer demand for more natural options in value-priced bedding and bath products. With increased awareness of microplastics entering waterways during wash cycles, 1888 Mills saw an opportunity to provide a natural alternative that doesn’t compromise on price or accessibility.

Posted: October 16, 2025

Source: Cotton Incorporated