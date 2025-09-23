ThermaLoop™ Insulation Powered By REPREVE® Textile Takeback Named An Honorable Mention In The Fast Company 2025 Innovation By Design Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September 15, 2025 — Unifi Inc., the maker of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, is proud to announce that its Thermaloop™ insulation has been named an honorable mention in the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards for 2025 in the Sustainability and Circular Design category.

Now in its 14th year, the Innovation by Design Awards celebrate the designers and businesses addressing today’s most urgent challenges while anticipating the problems of tomorrow. The program is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the industry, spotlighting work that exemplifies originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural significance, and measurable business impact.

ThermaLoop insulation is a pioneering, high-performance insulation material made from 100-percent recycled content, at least 50 percent sourced from fabric waste, offering a sustainable, traceable, and virgin-quality alternative through a closed-loop system that reduces textile waste and supports a circular economy. Available in three variations, padding, down-like fiber, and fiberball, it meets virgin-quality standards while offering a sustainable alternative to traditional insulation. ThermaLoop padding also leverages REPREVE low-melt fiber, a breakthrough technology that allows synthetic padding to be made entirely from recycled materials. ThermaLoop is engineered to be lightweight, fast drying, and machine washable, providing thermal efficiency and durability without compromising sustainability. Its unique combination of innovative fiber technology, closed-loop production, and verified traceability makes it a truly one-of-a-kind solution in the textile and apparel market.

Compared to virgin polyester insulation, ThermaLoop insulation offers compelling sustainability benefits, including up to 65-percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, up to 69-percent reduction in fossil fuel depletion, and up to 71-percent reduction in freshwater consumption.

“Since its launch in August 2024, ThermaLoop has driven measurable progress in sustainable innovation across the textile industry,” said UNIFI CEO Eddie Ingle. “Last month, we expanded its capabilities to be produced entirely from 100% textile waste, further delivering the most impactful, cutting-edge, sustainable technologies to our partners.”

Honorees were selected by a panel of leading designers, business executives from leading organizations, and Fast Company editors.

“The Innovation by Design Awards celebrate bold ideas and work that proves design is a true driver of business and societal progress. This year’s honorees show how creative thinking can unlock new markets, build stronger organizations, and deliver meaningful impact at scale,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list, and read about the winners in the Fall issue of Fast Company magazine on newsstands September 23, 2025.

Posted: September 23, 2025

Source: Unifi Inc.