Hemp Summit: Learn, See, Network

The inaugural Global Industrial Hemp Fiber Summit is designed to foster collaboration across the U.S. hemp fiber industry.

TW Special Report

The 2018 Farm Bill brought with it an increased interest in growing hemp in the United States. In turn, there also was a growing interest in using hemp for textile products. As noted by Aaron Nesser in his feature “Hemp’s American Arrival: Tariffs An Unexpected Ally,” (TW, this issue) the industry is ripe for investment and development.

Recognizing the potential and wanting to draw attention to the industry, several groups have come together to organize the 2025 Global Industrial Hemp Fiber Summit to explore innovation, supply chain development and market opportunities for hemp fiber.

The event, to be held July 15-17, 2025, is hosted by the NC State Wilson College of Textiles, Raleigh, N.C., presented by the National Industrial Hemp Council (NICH), and sup-ported by the NSF Textile Engine.

“This summit is designed to deliver actionable knowledge and foster collaboration across the entire hemp fiber value chain — from seed to finished product,” said Patrick Atagi, NIHC president and CEO. “Attendees will leave with new tools, connections and strategies to move their businesses and the industry forward.”

The event kicks off with a net-working reception at Trophy Brewing on July 14.

The first day of the summit, July 15, focuses on learning with plenary sessions at the Wilson College of Textiles. The five sessions — Agriculture; Processing; Textiles; Composites and Building Materials; and Industry Value Chain — are designed to tell the story of industrial hemp fiber. Presentations will center on the latest developments in hemp fiber technology and applications. Fiber genetics, cultivation, mechanical processing, advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge research all will be discussed.

On July 16, summit participants will see hemp innovation firsthand as they are transported to NC State’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Horticultural Research Stations and Biophil Natural Fibers in Lumberton, N.C. These two field trips, led by Dr. David Suchoff and David Camby respectively, will educate attendees on the hemp fiber journey from field to fiber and hurd processing to decorticating and spinning, and beyond.

Day three, July 17, rounds out the conference with additional speakers, roundtable discussions, and tours of the Wilson College of Textiles complex as well as The Nonwovens Institute.

Each stage of the summit will allow attendees to network as they engage and learn more about industrial hemp and how it is transforming supply chains in textiles, construction, automotive components and more.

“We’re genuinely excited to champion the research and development of hemp textiles right here in the United States,” said Dr. Andre West, professor and director of Zeis Textiles Extension at NC State University. “Investing in hemp is a win-win for our economy and our environment — it’s a sustainable crop that empowers American farmers, reduces our reliance on imports, and paves the way for a cleaner, more resilient textile industry.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be a part of organizing the inaugural Global Industrial Hemp Fiber Summit,” said Guy Carpenter, founder and president of Bear Fiber Inc., and NIHC representative. “This international gathering will spotlight American ingenuity and highlight the rapid advancements in U.S. hemp fiber innovation, while fostering global collaboration across the fiber value chain.

“Today, we’re blending and spinning both coarse and fine count yarns, enabling high-quality knits and wovens with confidence and precision,” Carpenter added. “This success is the result of a collaborative industry effort — farm to fiber to fabric to fashion — proving the power of innovation and partnership. We’re excited to showcase hemp’s role in sustainable manufacturing and its growing impact on the world stage.”

Summit sponsors include: presenting sponsor NIHC, host sponsor Wilson College of Textiles, funding partner U.S. Department of Agriculture, and supporting sponsor the NSF Textile Engine, as well as Bear Fiber, IND Hemp, Hemi and Biophil Natural Fibers.

All professionals, authorities and researchers who wish to foster advances in the hemp fiber industry are invited to participate in the inaugural 2025 NIHC Global Industrial Hemp Fiber Summit!

For more information about the Global Industrial Hemp Fiber Summit contact GlobalHempFiber@ncsu.edu or visit globalhempfiber.textiles.ncsu.edu.

2025 Quarterly Issue 2025