Fortisyn™: Engineered Durability For Abrasion Resistance

UNIFI® is growing its stable of branded fibers with the addition of Fortisyn™.

TW Special Report

Unifi Inc., Greensboro, N.C.,has established itself as a leader in the production of recycled fibers and yarns, and most recently extended its know-how and expertise in fiber science to develop Fortisyn™. This abrasion-resistant yarn, available in a virgin nylon 6,6 or recycled REPREVE® nylon 6 version, was engineered for durability in military uniforms and tactical applications and meets ASTMD2261, ASTMD5034, and ASTMD3884 standards. Unifi notes that performance benefits and claims are based on fabric construction and product selection and these claims are reflective of 500D Fortisyn yarn testing in fabric form. Because it’s made in the United States, Fortisyn also is compliant with Berry Amendment applications.

According to Unifi, fabrics made using Fortisyn offer enhanced tear and tensile strength, and can with-stand exposure to harsh conditions and rough handling while maintaining form, function and appearance over time. “Fortisyn uses proprietary air-jet texturing technology to engineer built-in durability and abrasion resistance,” said Meredith Boyd, executive vice president and chief product officer, Unifi Inc.

According to Boyd, the two Fortisyn offerings meet differing end-product requirements. “Certain product specifications require nylon 6,6 whereas other applications, such as for rugged tactical gear, do not have polymer type specifications,” Boyd noted. “The diversity of needs in this application area led Unifi to develop Fortisyn technology in both nylon polymer types including a sustainable offering.”

Solution-Dyed Option

For enhanced colorfastness, the yarn can be supplied in solution-dyed form, which offers a broad range of color options. With its solution-dyeing capabilities, Unifi can also develop custom colors to meet specific customer needs. Solution dyeing is also a sustainable option. “The solution dyeing process, which incorporates pigments during the melt-extrusion stage, significantly reduces water and energy consumption compared to traditional dyeing methods,” Boyd noted.

Testing was performed to ensure the necessary properties are achieved for both Fortisyn variants. “Fortisyn has undergone comprehensive testing in collaboration with mills and strategic development partners,” Boyd said. “These tests, conducted at the fabric level, validate the yarn’s claims.

Fortisyn is also compatible with other Unifi yarn technologies, although any such combinations must be tested in fabric form to make sure they meet any necessary specifications.

In addition, Fortisyn made with Repreve Nylon is fully traceable using FiberPrint® U-TRUST® along with Oeko-Tex® GRS and SCS certifications for recycled content.

Enhancing The Product Line

Summing up the yarn’s value proposition, Boyd said: “Fortisyn offers a unique combination of performance, sustainability and domestic availability.”

The introduction of Fortisyn reflects Unifi’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. “Customers value Fortisyn for its quality, consistency and the technical support provided by Unifi,” Boyd concluded.

2025 Quarterly Issue II