Better Cotton Announces Nick Weatherill As New CEO 

GENEVA — June 5, 2025 — Better Cotton, the world’s largest cotton sustainability initiative, has announced Nick Weatherill as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A former Executive Director of the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI), where he led efforts to drive impactful, scalable solutions across the cocoa supply chain, he replaces Alan McClay, who has been leading the not-for-profit organization for the past decade.

Nick Weatherill has a strong record of promoting sustainability and human rights in global supply chains. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, he has provided valuable consultancy for organizations such as the International Trade Centre – the joint agency of the United Nations and World Trade Organization supporting sustainable and inclusive trade in developing countries. Weatherill is an English Language and Literature graduate from the University of Oxford and has a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

After the announcement, Nick Weatherill said: “Better Cotton is the most important reference in sustainability in the cotton industry, a position that makes its work vital for the whole sector, today and in the years to come. I look forward to leading the organization at a moment when it increases its impact on the quality of cotton and the livelihoods of millions of farmers and workers around the world, building on the fantastic work Alan has done over the past ten years.”

Alan McClay announced his decision to step down from the role of Better Cotton’s CEO back in December 2024, having led the organisation since 2015. He welcomed the announcement of his successor.

McClay said: “Nick has an excellent record in sustainability and in-depth knowledge of the complexity and challenges of global supply chains. His appointment marks a renewed impetus that will ensure Better Cotton evolves to an even more impactful standard, benefitting the environment, farmers, workers, and local economies.”

The change in leadership happens at a time when Better Cotton is making significant progress in its global activities. In 2023, the organization launched its traceability solution, allowing Physical Better Cotton to be traced back to its country of origin, and in early 2025, Better Cotton announced it had become a certification scheme, ensuring greater transparency through the supply chain.

Bill Ballenden and Tamar Hoek, co-chairs of Better Cotton, said: “Nick joins us at a vital moment in Better Cotton’s development. Having launched both traceability and certification, Better Cotton is now poised to enter an exciting new chapter in its history – building on the impressive progress we have made under Alan’s leadership.

“Nick brings a wealth of experience to this role – and his passion for building powerful partnerships with a wide range of different stakeholders will be invaluable as we continue to work with farmers, suppliers, brands and retailers to drive more sustainable and resilient cotton production.”

Alan McClay and Nick Weatherill will work together over the course of June to ensure a smooth transition in the leadership of Better Cotton. Both will be present at the organization’s conference in İzmir, Türkiye, on 18-19 June.

Posted: June 6, 2025

Source: Better Cotton