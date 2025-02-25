UNIFI®, Maker of REPREVE®, Reinforces Environmental Commitments With 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Including Further Growth In Textile-to-Textile Recycling

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 25, 2025 — UNIFI, Inc., the maker of REPREVE®, today released its 2024 Sustainability Snapshot. The Snapshot highlights significant progress in textile-to-textile recycling, which is becoming an even more important part of the next generation of REPREVE® recycled offerings.

UNIFI’s momentum in the circular textile sector is spurred by the 2024 launches of REPREVE Takeback™, a portfolio of performance circular polyester, and ThermaLoop™, an award-winning circular thermal insulation product.

“Our fifth annual Sustainability Snapshot demonstrates both our progress and our drive,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI. “We continually push boundaries in recycling, waste reduction, and innovation to make sustainable manufacturing available at scale.”

UNIFI’s 2024 Sustainability Snapshot highlights include:

950 million T-shirts’ worth* of textile and yarn waste recycled to date, on track to reach 1.5 billion t-shirts by FY2030;

42 billion plastic bottles diverted from landfills, progressing towards 50 billion bottles by

December 2025; Zero non-compliant water discharges across local municipalities and per national regulation;

8 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions, advancing toward a 30 percent reduction by FY2030;

REPREVE accounted for 32 percent of FY2024 revenue and targeting more than 50 percent by FY2030

In addition, during 2024, the company invested in two new third-party, peer reviewed, life cycle assessments (LCAs) for REPREVE Takeback staple fiber and ThermaLoop. When compared to virgin polyester production, the results show both products reduce:

GHG emissions by 42 to 77 percent;

energy consumption by 47 to 84 percent;

fossil fuel consumption by 48 to 85 percent; and

freshwater consumption by 46 to 71 percent.

ThermaLoop insulation has been recognized for its circular innovation, winning the 2024 Just Style Award for Product Launch – Circularity, which honors the most significant achievements and innovations in the apparel and textile industries. ThermaLoop was also recently honored with the 2025 SEAL Sustainable Product Award, which celebrates innovative and impactful products built for a sustainable future.

The 2024 Sustainability Snapshot underscores UNIFI’s ongoing commitments to environmental progress and supporting global brands in achieving circularity and sustainable materials goals.

For more details, access the full Snapshot HERE. Except where otherwise noted, the Snapshot has been guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks.

*“T-shirt equivalents” refers to the weight of material equal to that of a single polyester T-shirt.

**Scope 1 reflects direct GHG emissions from owned or controlled sources and Scope 2 reflects indirect GHG emissions from purchased electricity. “Intensity” refers to the normalization of our Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions against the revenue for our Americas and Brazil business segments.

Posted February 25, 2025

Source: Unifi Inc.