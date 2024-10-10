Resolutions Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Lenzing AG

LENZING, Austria — October 10, 2024 — On Thursday, October 10, 2024, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lenzing AG elected Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2028), Carlos Aníbal de Almeida Junior (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2028) and Markus Fürst (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2028) as new members of the Supervisory Board.

Following the election at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG is once again composed of ten members elected by the General Meeting: Carlos Aníbal de Almeida Junior, Cornelius Baur, Helmut Bernkopf, Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci, Stefan Fida, Markus Fürst, Franz Gasselsberger, Cord Prinzhorn, Gerhard Schwartz and Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. Stefan Ertl, Stephan Gruber, Bonita Haag, Helmut Kirchmair and Johann Schernberger were appointed to the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.

Christian Bruch resigned as a member of the Supervisory Board after the last Annual General Meeting. In addition, Nicole van der Elst Desai and Melody Harris-Jensbach resigned from the Supervisory Board prematurely as of the end of the next Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG. Lenzing AG would like to thank Christian Bruch, Nicole van der Elst Desai and Melody Harris-Jensbach for their trustful and constructive cooperation.

At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Extraordinary General Meeting, Cord Prinzhorn was elected Chairman, Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci was elected 1st Vice Chairman and Stefan Fida was elected 2nd Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Source Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft