Oerlikon Neumag’s BCF Systems Are Gaining Ground In The Chinese Market: Chinese Carpet Yarn Manufacturer Sitong Expands Polyester Capacities

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany — October 24, 2024 — The Chinese carpet yarn manufacturer Zhejiang Sitong New Material Technology Co., Ltd. is expanding its polyester capacities with the commissioning of an Oerlikon Neumag BCF system of the BCF S+ type. This will enable the company to ensure a balanced production of polyester, polyamide and polypropylene yarns.

With a total capacity of 50,000 tons per year, Sitong is one of the largest BCF yarn manufacturers in Asia. With the additional four BCF S+ positions for polyester yarn, the company from Hangzhou is responding to the trend towards polyester carpet yarns. In the future, Sitong will use them to produce balanced BCF yarns made of polyester, polyamide 6 and polypropylene. “Our strategy is a broad portfolio; this makes us more robust in the face of trends and market fluctuations,” says Tang Liang, president and owner of Sitong. The decision in favor of Neumag was based on the good experiences. “Since our foundation in 2002, we have relied on technology from Europe; for polyester production, we only consider Oerlikon Neumag plants. We have established ourselves with our quality products in both the local and international markets; this shows that we have made the right investment decisions.”

BCF S+ is flexible

The new BCF S+ Monocolor plant is designed for polyester yarn production, but it also produced excellent data during the production of polyamide 6 yarn during the commissioning process. The ability to quickly switch to the cost-effective production of high-quality PA6 yarn gives Sitong a significant competitive advantage. “Trends are becoming increasingly short-lived. However, investing in a plant is a long-term decision. So it’s a strong argument if I can spin different polymers with the same system without sacrificing the quality of the end product,” Tang Liang sums up.

Carpet market in Asia is gaining in importance

The Asian carpet market is currently experiencing noticeable growth. While the focus of carpet yarn production has been in the US and Turkey so far, Chinese BCF yarn production in particular is experiencing a real boom in the post-corona years. This is due, on the one hand, to the strengthening of the Chinese automotive sector and, on the other, to the resurgence in travel. “Many hotels are currently being renovated and new ones are being built. During the pandemic, many hotels were closed, but now there is a significant backlog demand,” says Sun Peng, Sales Director at Oerlikon Neumag in China, assessing the increased demand.

Posted: October 24, 2024

Source: Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division / Oerlikon Group