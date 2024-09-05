Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd (FET) To Exhibit At COMPAMED 2024

LEEDS, UK. — September 4, 2024 — Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd. (FET) of Leeds, UK will be exhibiting for the first time at COMPAMED 2024 in Düsseldorf to reflect the company’s increasing profile in the medical sector. COMPAMED is a leading international trade fair for the medical technology supplier sector, showcasing a comprehensive range of high-quality medical technology components, services and production equipment for the medical industry

This show takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany between 11 – 14 November 2024 and FET can be found in Hall 8b Stand N36. FET are experts in medical fibre technology and innovations, designing and delivering high performance equipment for a range of precursor medical products. This includes turnkey solutions for nonwoven medical devices, wound care and dressings and synthetic absorbable sutures.

FET’s established expertise lies in laboratory and pilot melt spinning equipment for a vast range of applications, especially precursor materials used in high value medical devices and specialised novel fibres from exotic and difficult to process polymers. FET has successfully processed over 100 different polymer types and its systems can melt spin resorbable polymers in multifilament, monofilament and nonwoven formats, collaborating with specialist companies worldwide to promote greater sustainability through innovative manufacturing processes. Where melt spinning solutions are not suitable, FET provides a viable alternative with pilot and small scale production wet and gel spinning systems.

The FET range of laboratory and pilot extrusion lines is ideally suited for both process and end product development of sustainable materials. “Last year we celebrated FET’s 25th anniversary” commented FET’s Managing Director Richard Slack “and we look forward to meeting customers at COMPAMED 2024, where we can discuss their medical and fibre technology needs.”

Posted: September 5, 2024

Source: Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd (FET)