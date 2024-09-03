AMSilk Joins World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community

NEURIED, Germany — September 3, 2024 — AMSilk GmbH (“AMSilk”), a global supplier of advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins, today announces it has been invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.

The Global Innovators Community, an invite-only initiative, was established in 2019 to bring together companies making strides to innovate and contribute meaningfully to solving the key issues faced by people and the planet. By being selected as a Global Innovator, AMSilk cements its status as one of the most promising growth-stage companies at the forefront of innovation in its industry.

Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Executive Officer of AMSilk, commented: “Being invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community stands as testament to our status as a global leader in advanced biomaterials. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate our commitment to innovation, industrial biotechnology and the advancement of the bioeconomy by contributing to the Forum’s important work and initiatives.”

Verena Kuhn, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum, said: “The World Economic Forum is pleased to welcome AMSilk to our Global Innovators Community. We are looking forward to the team’s engagement in our bioeconomy initiative, where AMSilk will work with other global leaders to accelerate the global transition of the tech-driven bioeconomy into the commercial mainstream.”

AMSilk is at the forefront of innovation in advanced biomaterials. Inspired by spider silk-based proteins, AMSilk produces high-performance materials that can be used in a variety of formulations, including fibers, yarns and hydrogels, for a range of applications across textile, homecare and the automobile industries.

AMSilk recently demonstrated the environmental promise of its technology through an independent ‘Cradle to Gate’ Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), conducted by Quantis, which verified the environmental superiority of its Ultrafine Fiber compared to mulberry silk. With its strong environmental credentials and a record of collaborations with industry-leading global companies, AMSilk is primed to connect with fellow leaders in the Global Innovators Community to solve key issues for the future of the planet.

As a member of the Global Innovators Community, AMSilk will participate in two high-profile events later this year. The first, the Special Meeting of the Innovator Communities, includes a private session with Jörg Kukies, State Secretary, Federal Chancellery of Germany which will focus on pivotal topics shaping the future of innovation and technology. In December, the Annual Meeting of the Innovator Communities will be held in New York, USA, where CEOs from the Unicorn, Global Innovator, and Technology Pioneer communities will gather to network, workshop, and discuss the latest challenges and developments in their fields.

Posted: September 2, 2024

Source: AMSilk GmbH