Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions At The ITMA Asia + CITME 2024

REMSCHEID, Germany / SHANGHAI, China — August 26, 2024 — This year’s ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 trade fair appearance of the Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division will once again focus on current challenges for the global textile machinery industry: the consistent replacement of old systems with energy-efficient and sustainable technology solutions, the use of digital software and hardware solutions to increase productivity and ensure material quality, and the traceability of all products to enable the recycling of the raw materials used in a future-oriented circular economy.

Oerlikon invites all visitors to ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 to address their questions to their experts on site and enter into dialogue with them. In Hall 7, B09, of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, they will be waiting to discuss their answers to current questions of the present and future on a ca. 100m² booth between 14 and 18 October 2024.

Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions offers complete solutions ranging from extrusion and polycondensation systems to texturized yarn, accompanied by automation and digital solutions. The supply of all process steps from a single source ensures a coordinated technology that guarantees the high quality of the fibers and yarns produced. The entire product portfolio of one of the world’s leading suppliers of machines and systems primarily to produce polyester, polypropylene and nylon will therefore take centre stage at this year’s trade fair.

“The Chinese market continues to have enormous potential for us, even if it has not been able to match the previous times in terms of large new installations of manmade fiber plants and the associated expansion of production capacity for good two years. However, there is still a great need for renewal, especially in terms of sustainability. Shutting down old plants and replacing them with new, modern and energy-efficient technologies is the path to a better and lower-emission future for us all,” explains André Wissenberg, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.

“We have been contributing to sustainability with our technology solutions for decades. Be it by increasing energy efficiency with each new generation of machines or by processing new materials,” Wissenberg continues. Oerlikon is proud of the fact that the company has been offering innovative solutions for the textile industry under the e-save sustainability label for 20 years and has saved over 15 million tons of CO2 thanks to the machines and systems developed and installed on the market during this time.

Posted: August 26, 2024

Source: Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division