Universal Fibers® Will Exhibit At Domotex Asia With New Additions To Their Product Line-Up

TAICANG, China — May 14, 2024 — Universal Fibers is excited to welcome back global customers and industry partners to its Domotex Asia/Chinafloor exhibit space for this year’s show.

Universal Fibers is thrilled to be exhibiting at Domotex Asia/Chinafloor, highlighting their revolutionary carbon-negative product, Thrive® matter. The company’s showcase at the event will spotlight not only its latest product innovations but will also highlight its commitment to fostering positive impacts and partnerships within the industry.

Universal Fibers has long been recognized as a leader in innovative, sustainable fiber solutions, and its latest achievement with Thrive matter represents a significant leap forward in environmental stewardship. With substantial impacts in carbon reduction, Universal Fibers is setting new standards for sustainable product manufacturing in the flooring industry.

“Our participation in this year’s Chinafloor show holds special significance as we unveil Thrive matter,” said Roger Seow, vice president of International Sales at Universal Fibers. “We are excited to visit with our partners and the public to showcase the strides we’ve made in new innovations. As well as connecting with the A&D community, these shows allow us to survey our audience and benchmark our progress on new innovations.”

Visitors to the Universal Fibers booth can look forward to an interactive experience that illustrates the company’s commitment to collaboration. From informative displays on their carbon-negative product innovations to a celebration of the positive impacts of their initiatives, attendees will be actively involved in learning firsthand about Universal Fibers’ dedication to environmental responsibility.

“We believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change,” added Neal Shi, marketing manager for Universal Fibers China. “Our exhibit at Chinafloor will demonstrate the capabilities of our latest products and underscore the importance of working together towards our next innovation.”

Be sure to visit our exhibit at Domotex Asia, Tuesday, May 28- Thursday, May 30, in booth 6.1A20. For more information about Universal Fibers and their participation in the Chinafloor Show, please visit www.universalfibers.com/contact-us

Posted: May 14, 2024

Source: Universal Fibers, Inc.