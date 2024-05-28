Hyosung Appoints Andreas Puchert As European Marketing Manager Textiles

SEOUL, South Korea — May 28, 2024 — To support its continued business growth in Europe, Hyosung TNC has hired industry expert, Andreas Puchert, as its new European Marketing manager.

Based in Düsseldorf, Germany, Puchert has over 30 years’ experience in the textile, sports, fashion, and retail markets. Prior to joining Hyosung, he was director of Retailpraxis, a company that develops, produces, and distributes international fashion and sportswear brands with a strong emphasis on sustainability. He holds a degree in textile engineering. His previous experience includes executive positions at ellesse, Puma, C&A.

At Hyosung, Puchert will work with the company’s European marketing team in the promotion of Hyosung’s specialty fibers and fabrics to targeted brand and retail accounts. Additionally, he will manage joint development and promotional programs with key industry partners.

“Andreas brings enormous resources to our team,” said Claire O’Neill, European Marketing Director, Hyosung Textiles. “His tremendous understanding of European brand, retail and consumer needs, will help us further our global position as a major textile solution provider.”

With offices in more than 40 countries, Hyosung can locally support and interact with the international value chain. Together with Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center (FDC) Team who forecast trends and create fabric stories and samples in the context of global trends, Hyosung’s Global Brand Marketing Team supports brands and retailers with design concepts, textile, and product development, and facilitate the promotion of products made with Hyosung specialty fibers to consumers.

Posted: May 28, 2024

Source: Hyosung TNC