Precision Textiles Teams With REPREVE® For Industry First Collaboration To Satisfy Consumer Demand For Eco-Friendly Mattresses

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — January 18, 2024 — As part of its ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, and to help its customers satisfy consumer demand for more eco-friendly mattresses, Precision Textiles has partnered with Unifi, Inc., the makers of REPREVE® recycled performance fiber to use the company’s recycled polyester yarn in the manufacturing of all its filler cloth products. The first-of-its-kind collaboration within the industry makes Precision Textiles the only bedding component manufacturer to use REPREVE® recycled performance fiber in its nonwoven products.

REPREVE® a recycled polyester fiber brand and was developed to address the growing concern related to plastic waste in the environment. Its yarns are spun from recycled plastic bottles that would otherwise end up in landfills and our oceans. The yarns provide an alternative to virgin fibers and have been proven to reduce climate change potential by repurposing discarded plastic, thereby mitigating the carbon emissions associated with producing new materials. The new partnership offers an immediate positive impact on Precision Textiles sustainability initiatives and assures that the company and its customers are part of meaningful change that will contribute to improving the world.

“We are extremely proud to be the first and only FR nonwoven component supplier to use REPREVE® recycled performance fiber in our products,” said Gerry Welkley, national sales manager at Precision Textiles. “This technology is being used in many other industries by some of the world’s most recognized brands, so we are very excited to bring it to the mattress industry. Today’s consumers are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact with their product purchases. Because we consume millions of pounds of yarn during the manufacturing of our filler cloth products, our collaboration with Unifi showcases our dedication to meeting these consumer expectations for our customers and reaffirms our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Every 100-yard roll of the company’s ENDURE IFR and ADVANTAGE SB non-woven products will include REPREVE® recycled performance fiber that is made from 228 recycled water bottles. As a result, Precision Textiles will eliminate more than 20 million plastic water bottles from waste streams on an annual basis.

Bob O’Connell, executive vice president marketing and merchandising at Precision Textiles said, “Our customers consistently ask how we are handling sustainability and what we can do to help them improve their efforts to manufacture eco-friendly products. Our partnership with REPREVE® answers the call and allows our customers to be part of this initiative.”

Precision Textiles has long supported environmental stewardship managing resources in a way that assures sustainability and benefits both present and future generations. The company produces and supplies one of the most comprehensive assortments of USDA Bio-Preferred and UL Greenguard GOLD certified FR solution product lines throughout the entire mattress industry.

As a leading supplier to mattress manufacturers, the collaboration not only illustrates Precision Textile’s fervent commitment to environmentally conscious initiatives, but it also resonates with the values of conscientious consumers who expect brands to make products responsibly.

Posted: January 18, 2024

Source: Precision Textiles