Latco America Polymers Has Selected FiberQuest, LLC To Be Sole Distribution Partner

QUERETARO, MX — January 24, 2024 — Latco America Polymers, a recycled polyester staple fiber manufacturer with operations in Queretaro, MX announced today that it had selected FiberQuest as the sole sales distribution partner for North America.

Latco America Polymer, Fiber Division, has been in Operation since 2019 and produces 6000 tons per month of recycled polyester staple fiber for sale into a variety of applications including home furnishings, apparel, consumer goods, automotive, filtration, geo textiles and automotive. Their capacity is expected to grow over the next five years as they look to expand adding additional capacity.

FiberQuest, headquartered in Florence, SC is an industry leader in the sale and distribution of polyester staple fiber. FiberQuest has been in the polyester staple fiber business for over 15 years with vast knowledge in Virgin and Recycled Staple Fiber.

Fernando Rubio, Latco America Polymer owner stated, “this is an exciting time as we partner with FiberQuest. FiberQuest understands the polyester market as we have worked together in the past. This will allow us to concentrate on quality as their team handles all distribution. In addition, this gives our customers one point of contact to work with as we continue to grow our business.”

Brad Dutton, owner of FiberQuest, stated “we are extremely happy to be working with Latco America Polymer Fiber Division, as they are a quality driven company. The team they have assembled and the facility they have built is second to none. This partnership will allow us to provide the best quality and service for all our customers.”

Posted: January 28, 2024

Source: FiberQuest, LLC