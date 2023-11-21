The LYCRA Co. Announces Industry Veteran Gary Smith As New CEO

WILMINGTON, Del. — November 20, 2023 — The LYCRA Co., a global developer of innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced today that Gary Smith has been appointed CEO, effective November 27, 2023.

Smith will replace Dean Williams who has served as acting CEO since August. Williams will continue in his role as CFO and assist with the transition. Smith will be responsible for The LYCRA Co.’s global organization and will report to the company’s board of directors.

Smith is an accomplished business leader with over 25 years of experience in the consumer products industry, with a focus on brand-driven commercial strategy, operational transformation and global expansion. Most recently, Smith held the position of CEO at Hatteras Yachts Inc., a custom motor and sports fishing yacht company, leading a successful turnaround and subsequent sale of the company. As CEO of Polartec, he spearheaded transformation efforts that set the textile company on a path to success. He also previously served as president of the Outdoor Group at The Timberland Co.

“Gary is a proven CEO with deep brand experience and knowledge of our industry, along with a long history of successfully growing companies and creating shareholder value,” said Craig Rogerson, executive chairman of The LYCRA Co. “We are confident that his leadership will help us accelerate our long-term growth plans.”

“I am excited to join The LYCRA Company with its portfolio of world-class brands, pre-eminent market position, and history of innovation,” said Smith. “I look forward to leading this incredible organization and working collaboratively to build upon its foundational success.”

Posted: November 21, 2023

Source: The LYCRA Company