Introducing NATIVA™, Supplier Of Regeneratively Farmed Luxury Wool

PARIS — October 31, 2023 — NATIVA™ a supplier of sustainable luxury merino wool. Part of 150-year-old French Chargeurs Group, NATIVA™ was born out of a passion for a fibre of incomparable quality, while supporting animal and soil welfare, as well as farming communities around the world.

A pioneer of regenerative farming, NATIVA™ is based on four fundamental pillars: Animal Welfare, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental Practices, and Land Management. NATIVA™ is committed to transparency and integrity with a certification process conducted by independent groups which independently visit farms and industry partners for approval.

When it comes to industry standards, NATIVA™ wool holds a dual RWS- NATIVA™ certification. This states that NATIVA™ wool complies with the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), while incorporating additional requirements, guaranteeing the highest wool standards. All NATIVA™ wool incorporates NATIVA™ Blockchain, which digitally tracks and logs every step of the wool’s journey, from farm to brand.

“NATIVA™ is pioneering a new way of producing the world’s finest Merino wool. By supporting our farming partners through regenerative farming practices and instilling trust and traceability throughout the fashion supply chain with Blockchain, consumers can feel confident in the quality and strictest environmental and ethical standards when they see the NATIVA™ name.” said Nicolas Sapelli, NATIVA™ Sourcing Director.

At the heart of NATIVA™’s identity are its farmers with NATIVA™ working hand-in-hand with regenerative farmers in Australia, Uruguay, Argentina and USA. NATIVA™’s partnership network also extends to leading research institutes, universities, and sustainability pioneers, such as Quantis, a leading environmental sustainability consultancy.

Taking sustainability further, NATIVA™Regen is NATIVA™’s global Regenerative Agriculture Program. NATIVA™Regen improves the quality of the soil and restores natural biodiversity at farm level, resulting in better nutrients, cleaner water and a healthier overall habitat. NATIVARegen™ assists nature in what it does so well – providing balanced ecosystems where all beings, large and small, cohabitate. This restores hope in a system in which animals, plants and people can work together to thrive.

NATIVA™ is honoured to introduce its farmers by name and to collaborate with partner brands such as Stella McCartney, Gucci and Pangaia to share their stories. Having worked with Stella McCartney since 2019, NATIVA™ was recently invited to participate in the ‘Stella Sustainable Market’ held during the brand’s Summer ‘24 Paris Fashion Week catwalk show.

By joining NATIVA™, the world’s leading fashion brands are able to prove their commitment to transparency, sustainability and responsibility. NATIVA™ incapsulates and embraces the standards of responsibility expected by today’s global fashion consumers.

Posted: October 31, 2023

Source: NATIVA™ — A brand of Chargeurs Luxury Fibers, a division of Chargeurs Group