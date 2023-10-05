Hyosung Welcomes US And European Marketing Management To Its Global Brand Marketing Team

SEOUL, South Korea — October 5, 2023 — To support its continued global business growth, Hyosung has appointed outdoor industry professional, Laura Nilo, as its new US Marketing Manager, West Coast, and marketing strategist Christiane Rauch as Senior Consultant Northern Europe – Hyosung Spandex.

Nilo, who is based in Oregon, brings 15 years of global, director-level marketing and sales experience in the outdoor industry with progressive brands including Smartwool, Black Diamond, and La Sportiva. At Hyosung, she will identify business opportunities and develop customized textile solutions to help West Coast brands and retailers prosper. Additionally, Nilo will manage joint development and promotional programs with key industry partners.

Based in Germany, Rauch is a highly experienced marketing consultant with deep roots in the textile industry with businesses such as Nilit, Advansa, ICI Dupont Nemours, and Invista. She will collaborate with the existing Hyosung European marketing team to devise and execute creative marketing strategies and sustainable concepts focusing on strategic key account management for leading European retailers and brands.

“Laura and Christiane are fantastic additions to our team,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Global Marketing Director, Hyosung Textiles. “Their respective understanding of the global value chain, brand, retail and consumer needs will help us further our global leading position as a complete textile solution provider.”

With offices in more than 40 countries, Hyosung can locally support and interact with the international supply chain to provide complete solutions and navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Together with Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center (FDC) Team who forecast trends and create fabric stories and samples in the context of global trends, the Global Brand Marketing Team supports brands and retailers with design ideas, sustainable platforms, and product development.

Posted: October 5, 2023

Source: Hyosung