Functional Fabric Fair Powered By PERFORMANCE DAYS® Returns To Javits Center For Its Largest NYC Edition Yet

NORWALK, Conn. — July 25, 2023 — The highly anticipated New York edition of Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, made its return to the prestigious Javits Center on July 18-19. The event successfully reconnected outdoor and sports apparel brands with leading suppliers, offering a glimpse into the cutting-edge trends and innovations in textile development for the Summer 2024/2025 seasons.

With record-breaking participation from more than 140 exhibitors — including exhibitors such as Allied Feather and Down, Naia™ from Eastman, and Polartec — this edition of Functional Fabric Fair proved to be the most extensive in New York to date. Industry leaders and exciting new brands gathered under one roof to unveil their latest product offerings and ideas, fostering new connections and collaborations. There were 2,300 industry professionals in attendance, ultimately generating a staggering 4,600 promising leads for the exhibiting companies. Steve McCullough, the event director of Functional Fabric Fair, expressed his delight, stating, “We are overwhelmed by the number of attendees and the positive feedback they’ve shared. It’s an honor to welcome back returning exhibitors while introducing new brands to the outdoor textile industry.”

Sustainability lies at the core of Functional Fabric Fair and this edition remained dedicated to its commitment to environmentally conscious practices. In a significant stride towards a greener future, all exhibitor booths and other facets of the fair were constructed from 100-percent recycled materials, leaving a 0-percent carbon footprint for the show floor. The organizers’ dedication to eco-friendly initiatives showcased a resounding call to action for the industry as a whole.

Functional Fabric Fair New York served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and professional development. The 2023 New York Conference Program, hosted on the Main Stage with sponsorship from NexTex Innovations, featured 13 sessions. A standout presentation was “PERFORMANCE COLORS by Nora Kuehner, MAN-MADE Colors & Trends in Summer 2025.” Kuehner’s comprehensive exploration of color and trend perspectives, considering trans-seasonal aspects and deeply researched socio-cultural developments and user mindsets, left a lasting impression on the audience. Furthermore, a diverse range of topics, including “PFAS – Issues and Industry Resources,” were passionately discussed by industry experts from Hohenstein Institute America, Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP, and PVH.

Back by popular demand, the PERFORMANCE FORUM once again wowed attendees with a fresh array of innovative fabrics. This distinctive platform provided attendees with an exclusive opportunity to experience the latest trends and breakthroughs in active and outdoor apparel textiles and accessories. The fabrics on display spanned across 13 crucial categories, catering to every need of the industry and reaffirming Functional Fabric Fair’s position as a beacon of inspiration and progress.

Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS continues to be a driving force in the textile industry, connecting visionaries, brands, and suppliers alike to forge a path toward a sustainable and innovative future. Functional Fabric Fair is already generating excitement for its forthcoming events, having made a lasting impact with its New York edition. The entire team, including exhibitors and attendees, eagerly awaits the next industry gathering at Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Ore., scheduled for this November.

Posted July 25, 2023

Source: Functional Fabric Fair