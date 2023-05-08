Universal Fibers® Announces A Natural Solution For A “Blank Canvas”

BRISTOL, Virginia — May 8, 2023 — Today, global fiber manufacturer Universal Fibers® introduced a new solution for carpet manufacturing customers. “Natural” polyamide 6,6 (PA6,6) and polyamide 6 (PA6) yarn from Universal Fibers as the answer in support of flexible designs using various dye and print methods.

For products and applications that require manufacturer-controlled dyeing, this product delivers reliable quality, on-time fulfillment, and open collaboration for which Universal Fibers is known. Available in a wide range of finish and texture options, Universal Fibers’ natural yarn is another powerful tool in the fiber design toolkit.

“Now we truly can say we support every known color, carpet design, and manufacturing situation.” Says Phil Harmon, President of Universal Fibers. We have always been about collaborating to give our customers an array of options and finding solutions for their project needs. This versatile product adds another dimension to our offering and gives our customers complete control to design with a blank canvas. Natural yarn provides a great complement to our extensive solution-dyed yarn portfolio. The opportunity for our customers to have a single stop for both Solution dyed and Natural yarns, are fully realized in this product.”

Engineered for versatility, Universal Fibers natural yarn can be sourced as a single fiber or blended with our solution-dyed products for a truly unique appearance, while our advances in low-carbon manufacturing, such as regional and renewable sourcing, offer our customers a sustainable fiber solution for designers utilizing varying dye methods.

“Our aspiration has always been to be a total solution for our customers – this may seem to be a new and somewhat unexpected offering from Universal Fibers,” notes Harmon, “but it’s entirely consistent with how we’ve done business for over 50 years: we listen to our customers, learn from their needs, co-create solutions, and deliver with integrity, speed, and quality. We’re proud to add another chapter to our story.”

Posted: May 8, 2023

Source: Universal Fibers, Inc.