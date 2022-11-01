Noble Biomaterials Launches Ionic+® Botanical

SCRANTON, PA. — October 27, 2022 — Noble Biomaterials has announced its latest innovation, Ionic+® Botanical, which will revolutionize products using antimicrobial and anti-odor treatments in fabric.

Celebrating 25 years in antimicrobial fabric science, the launch of Ionic+® Botanical expands Noble’s portfolio of Ionic+ antimicrobial products. This new formulation uses a renewable citric-based technology which is pending EPA approval and is applied as a topical fabric finish. Ionic+ Botanical’s durability comes from the use of its advanced textile technology and is rated at 50 wash cycles.

“Ionic+ Botanical checks many boxes that biobased technologies on the market struggle to meet,” said Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer at Noble Biomaterials. “There is a challenge to meet EPA guidance and maintain durable performance. We made a clear distinction here in developing the best botanical product in the market to carry on the strength of our Ionic+ technology.”

Noble’s existing antimicrobial fabric technology, Ionic+ Mineral, uses positively charged silver ions to inhibit growth of bacteria on soft surfaces. The silver metalized-yarn and silver-based extruded-yarn lead the antimicrobial fabric category with permanent technology that never washes out. The genesis of Noble’s Ionic+ antimicrobial technology started 25 years ago with the development of X-Static® yarns. Today, Noble compliments its Ionic+ Mineral permanent yarns with renewable topical fabric treatment.

“We work with our customers to customize their approach to building sustainable fabrics,” said Furey. “Our mineral permanent technology is used on products designed for a long life cycle and extended life for re-commerce and technical performance. Our biobased durable technology is applied on products that strive to reduce care maintenance and conserve water and energy resources.”

Prior to the pandemic, Noble saw increasing demand for Ionic+ and antimicrobial fabrics in active wear and health care. Today, Ionic+ products are found in several categories, including the travel and leisure market, luggage, home bedding and towels, and sport accessories. Noble is developing Ionic+ Botanical with select material development partners, including Salomon, Crystal Denim, and Trident– global leader in Home textiles.

“As one of the largest home fashions manufacturers world-wide, the Trident Group is consistently on the forefront of innovation and application of advanced technologies,” said Jeffery Kambak CEO of US Operations at Trident Group. “Our partnership with Noble in developing new products with Ionic+ is key to our leadership position.”

“Our collaboration with Noble on Ionic+ allows Salomon products to be worn longer between washes, reducing the impact on water usage,” said Tim Maud Innovation Lab Director at Salomon. “Using Noble’s biobased, anti-odor treatment ensures our impact on the environment is lessened and our product life cycle is increased.”

Noble has a history of groundbreaking innovation, covering the first EPA-registered silver-based textiles, advances in the use of silver metallized yarns and fibers in wound care, to the first antimicrobial on the International Space Station. The company is committed to pushing the barriers of material science with its proprietary silver-based technology, which has been a cornerstone for building its partner portfolio.

Noble Biomaterials is a registered FDA medical device facility, an essential sole-source technology supplier to the US military, and a US EPA–registered antimicrobial manufacturer. Noble products are EPA, FIFRA, BPR, and CE conforming. As an EPA compliant partner, Noble Biomaterials takes very seriously any claims made to the consumers.

Posted November 1, 2022

Source: Noble Biomaterials