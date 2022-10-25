Hologenix, Creators Of CELLIANT®, And UNIFI®, Makers Of REPREVE®, Announce Partnership

LOS ANGELES — October 25, 2022 — Hologenix, creators of CELLIANT®, and global textile solutions provider UNIFI®, makers of REPREVE®, have announced their partnership to introduce Celliant with Repreve. Celliant with Repreve has the infrared properties of science-backed Celliant infrared technology and the sustainable footprint of Repreve, the world’s number one brand of recycled fiber.

Celliant is a blend of IR-generating bioceramic minerals, which, when embedded into textiles, allows them to convert body heat into infrared energy, returning it to the body and temporarily increasing local circulation and cellular oxygenation. This aids significantly in muscle recovery, increases endurance, and improves overall performance in healthy individuals, among other benefits.

Repreve recycled performance fiber consists of high-quality fibers made from 100-percent recycled materials, including post-consumer plastic bottles and pre-consumer waste. It is also certified and traceable with U TRUST® verification and FiberPrint™ technology, to back up customers’ recycled claims. Compared to virgin fiber, Repreve helps to offset the use of petroleum, emitting fewer greenhouse gasses and conserving water and energy in the process.

Both Celliant and Repreve are key ingredients in world-class brands across many sectors, from apparel and sportswear to upholstery fabric and more, so the partnership opens an array of possible applications. No doubt for brands that are already utilizing both Celliant and Repreve independently, the Celliant with Repreve union is a welcome innovation.

Celliant with Repreve’s official preferred North America knitting partner is Beverly Knits, one of the largest circular knitters in the US, developing fabric for all markets including intimate apparel, activewear, outdoor products, mattress and bedding, automotive, industrial and medical. Beverly Knits also operates Creative Dyeing & Finishing, LLC. The three-way partnership allows for the production of finished goods to take place within a 300-mile radius, from Celliant mineral processing to final product.

“We are honored to partner with sustainability leader Unifi and its Repreve fiber,” said Seth Casden, Hologenix co-founder and CEO. “Celliant with Repreve marries self-care and sustainability for a new generation of products.”

Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI, continued, “We’re excited that the infrared component of Celliant with Repreve provides enhanced health and wellness benefits and that we are expanding the use of sustainable fiber options that positively impact our planet, both now and in the future.”

“It is a core part of our ethos to provide Made in USA products that support American manufacturing,” added Ron Sytz, CEO of Beverly Knits. “To further this aim while simultaneously creating products that are both better for the consumer and better for the earth is something we can all be proud of.”

Posted: October 25, 2022

Source: Hologenix, LLC / Unifi, Inc.