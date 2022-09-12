Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Engages Textile Expert To Develop New Innovative Yarns And Fabrics Applications For Dragon Silk™

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — September 12, 2022 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that it has contracted Jeff Dorton, a top textile expert to assist the Company in developing new and innovative yarns and fabrics utilizing Dragon Silk™.

Kraig Labs is leveraging Mr. Dorton’s expertise and proven record of innovation in textiles to create new and exciting composite yarns and fabrics utilizing spider silk. The initial customer for these yarns and fabrics will be Spydasilk Enterprises, the Company’s joint venture apparel brand, headquartered in Singapore. Following the launch of Spydasilk apparel, the Company plans to expand collaboration with Mr. Dorton to create several additional yarns and textiles, for applications spanning the performance and luxury textiles market and beyond.

Mr. Dorton brings a passion for material development, a proven track record of innovation, and a wealth of experience working with some of the best textile mills worldwide. He has led some of those most disruptive innovations in next-generation textiles that permeate the performance wear segment.

Utilizing his extensive network of mills and spinners around the globe, Mr. Dorton is currently working to drive the manufacture of the first spider silk fabrics.

“I have known Jeff since his time with The North Face, and I am thrilled to partner with him to create Kraig Labs’ first custom yarns and fabrics. Jeff is a highly regarded textile expert with a storied history of developing new textile technologies. He has directed key initiatives for some of the planet’s biggest brands, and we can’t wait to see what we can do together. While his ability to develop high-performance yarns and fabrics may be unmatched, we share Jeff’s passion for sustainability and textiles that are functional and desirable,” stated Company COO Jon Rice.

Jeff Dorton

Dorton is Vice President of Product Development and Material Innovation at LifeLabs Design. Previously he directed material innovation efforts for The North Face and Under Armour.

Dorton’s career highlights include developing Intellectual Property in fabric and insulation commercialized by leading performance wear brands around the globe. He has balanced this work in innovation with a solid commitment to environmental responsibility and drive to sustainability. Dorton led initial efforts to develop Nano spun membrane called FutureLight, the most advanced fabric and largest commercial launch in The North Face’s (TNF) history. Dorton expanded the franchise offering of “Thermoball” insulation through construction and material innovation for TNF. He coordinated with the sustainability team at VF Corporation to create the Responsible Down Standard that was later gifted to Textile Exchange to ensure ethical and sustainable sourcing for natural insulations. Dorton assisted in moving the entire supply chain at TNF to a more eco-friendly C0 DWR finish and shifted over 80% of fabrics into recycled content.

Posted: September 12, 2022

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.