CORDURA® re/cor™ Recycled Nylon (RN) 66 Accepted Onto Material ConneXion

KENNESAW, GA — September 13, 2022 — Marking another milestone in the CORDURA® re/cor™ Recycled Nylon 66 (RN66) platform launch, Material ConneXion, a leading material insights company, has accepted the CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 collection that features ten new CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 fabrics onto its platform. The award-winning fabrics, including new CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 footwear styles will be showcased through both online and physical Material ConneXion libraries in Bangkok, Daegu, Milan, Skövde, Tokyo and its headquarters in New York City. This nomination underscores the CORDURA® brand focus on urging the industry to‘Expect More, Waste Less’ and spotlights authorized long-standing CORDURA® mill partners Dong Jin and Tiong Liong Corporation (TLC).

In addition to recognizing eight innovative CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 styles targeted at the bag/pack, reinforcements and outerwear market from Dong Jin Corporation, the featured collection includes two new styles from Tiong Liong Corporation, highlighting the debut of the CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 fabric collection into the footwear space.

“We are honored that these fabrics have been selected for inclusion in such a leading innovative, sustainable materials driven global platform”, said Cindy McNaull, CORDURA® brand business development director. “Between Material ConneXion’s extensive international showrooms and the easy accessibility of its online database, designers will have quick and convenient insight into our latest CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 innovations. The Material ConneXion online platform, Material Insights, is the perfect complement to our award-winning CORDURA® Fabric Finder digital resource.”

The expansion of CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 fabric adoption into the footwear space marks a strong first phase of INVISTA Performance Materials Recycled Nylon 66 launch. This latest addition to the Material ConneXion library compliments the ISPO Textrends 2022 and Performance Days / Functional Fabric Fair award wins for the new CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 platform.

Dr. Gayatri Keskar, VP of Research for Material ConneXion adds: “Including CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 allows us to expand our portfolio and offer a wider variety of sustainable, durable, cross-functional fabrics to our audience. Thanks to CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66, brands no longer need to choose between sustainability and performance, thus enabling easier market adoption. And consumers can keep enjoying the high-quality products they like at a lower environmental footprint.”

Tiong Liong Industrial Co., Ltd. (TLC) has been developing functional and environmentally friendly composite footwear materials for over four decades. Throughout this time, they have been committed to making the brand more innovative and sustainable. This year brings the addition of CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 into their eco-friendly processing techniques and smart manufacturing, marking the first foray into the Footwear Space for the CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 fabric portfolio.

Flora Tang, Tiong Liong Corporation project manager commented:

“We are proud to support the footwear market expansion of CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66. To get started, we developed two versions of CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 rip-stop wovens: 4-way stretch and non-stretch. Fabric styles include CFINT001 100% RN66; and CFLNT001 85% RN66 + 15% Spandex. CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 fabric technology gives us the ultimate combination of sustainability and strength.”

Currently available in over 30 unique combinations of weave and on-trend colors, Dong Jin’s CORDURA® re/cor™RN66 (Recycled Nylon 6,6) collection is ‘durable, responsible and innovated to last.’ In terms of quantifiable benefits versus Virgin Nylon 6,6, the production of CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 produces 83% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, consumes 82% less energy, and uses 57% less water. CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 is made from 100% pre-consumer material that is 100% GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified. The CORDURA® brand ethos can be summed up in the belief that “Sustainability Begins With Products That Last™, and this latest development challenges the throwaway mentality within the footwear industry.

According to Richard Kim, senior sales manager, Dong Jin International, “As a long-standing partner with INVISTA, we were honored to collaborate with them on the development of CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 fabrics. Together we were able to rapidly accelerate innovation working collaboratively to iterate, develop, and test alongside our valuable brand partners to bring this exciting new durable, responsible recycled nylon 6,6 platform to the market, including early adoptions with Supreme, Black Ember, and Mystery Ranch.”

Posted: September 30, 2022

Source: INVISTA