Mystery Ranch® Backpacks Partners With CORDURA® Brand To Debut Cordura re/cor™ Recycled Nylon 6,6

BOZEMAN, Mont. — March 7, 2022 — MYSTERY RANCH — a pack company built on a heritage of comfortable load carriage, function, and durability for people who have a mission to accomplish — announces its partnership with INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand and the debut of Cordura re/cor™ RN66 in its Fall 2022 new product line-up.

For over 20 years, Mystery Ranch has been building some of the finest load carriage equipment for elite military, wildland firefighters and mountain professionals. This August, Mystery Ranch will unveil the DISTRICT Series, a new line of everyday carry bags and packs made with Cordura re/cor fabric, urging the outdoor industry to ‘Expect More, Waste Less.’ Nylon 6,6 challenges the throw-away mentality within the textile industry, making it easier for consumers to understand how one ingredient and quality craftmanship can allow them to get maximum life from their gear and apparel. For those who demand durability and sustainability, there’s no better choice.

Mystery Ranch President Alex Kutches stated: “Our company partnership with Cordura has a long and special history, but the launch of the DISTRICT Series heralds a new chapter in our brand story and our unyielding focus on design and innovation. With Cordura re/cor, we are able to remain committed to product quality and durability and introduce our first line of packs made from fully recycled materials.”

“Innovation is at the core of what Cordura truly is, and Mystery Ranch is no different,” added Cindy McNaull, Cordura Business Development Director. “We make it a priority to continually bring new ideas and products to our brand and retail partners. As the world evolves, we know a large piece of that will fall within stewardship and sustainability. We’ve put this work at the front of our efforts. At Cordura, we believe that “Sustainability Begins With Products That Last™.” Mystery Ranch operates from the same value set, and they truly are the perfect partner to help us bring this new fabric to market.”

More about the Fall ’22 DISTRICT Series:

Mystery Ranch has been committed to conserving the environment. Minimizing poly bagging and incorporating recycled and recyclable materials in our packaging program was a start, but there is always more to be done. Enter Cordura re/cor fabric — high-quality yarns spun into durable fabrics made from reclaimed waste resources — an advanced, new fabric used in our DISTRICT Series packs. Featuring a collection of five perfectly organized packs and bags, the DISTRICT 2, 4, 8, 18 and 24 are ideal companions for travel, back-to-school, and your next favorite outdoor adventure.

Posted April 5, 2022

