BFT To Acquire Lumberton Cellulose

Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. (BFT), Victoria, British Columbia, has entered into an agreement with Georgia-Pacific Cellulose LLC to acquire Lumberton Cellulose, a Lumberton, N.C.-based processor of natural fibers.

“Acquiring this state-of-the-art natural fiber processing facility and integrating the great team at Lumberton enables BFT to immediately establish North American manufacturing operations to meet the rapidly growing demand for our sustainable natural fibers,” said BFT CEO and Chairman Noel Hall.

“This acquisition is a key strategic milestone in our mission to build out significant manufacturing capacity while supporting the vast potential of North American grown hemp and flax”, added BFT President Jim Posa.

January/February 2022