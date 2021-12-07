Zeftron Nylon Releases “Radically Modern Color” Booklet

DALTON, Ga. — December 2, 2021 — Zeftron® nylon, a premium nylon 6 solution-dyed yarn system for commercial carpets, announces a new design resource to inspire commercial interior designers to experiment and think about ways to take risks in their designs for commercial interior settings, including carpet.

Radically Modern Color dives into the unimaginable ways colors are being combined and applied to create everything from apparel to home decor. The new booklet can be downloaded for free at www.zeftronnylon.com/index/RadicalColors.aspx.

“If this new decade has delivered anything, it’s disruption. In 18 months we’ve seen major wildfires, political protests, and a global pandemic,” said Tim Blount, Zeftron nylon business leader.

“We’ve also seen a shift in the way color is being used. The color trends and themes in the report run the range from psychedelic looks to the pairing of colors once thought unimaginable. It’s exciting to see the imaginative ways in which colors and color applications are being used today across so many sectors moving to brighter hues and combinations that are reminiscent of the 60s and the last time we were in the midst of such a revolutionary era.”

Radically Modern Color focuses on four trends that have emerged, discussing what they are, where they are being used and how they are changing design. The trends include:

The Psychedelic Comeback – The 60s are back and so are the bright colors and sinuous shapes prominent then.

Building Blocks – Color blocking is going to the extreme by pairing colors next to each other on the color wheel for a bold effect.

Blurring The Lines – Gradients are all the rage and so is the Guassian blur.

Clash Of The Colors – Pairing bubble-gum pink, red and maroon may have clashed in the past, but not so in this new decade.

Radically Modern Color draws on Zeftron’s role as a leading supplier of premium nylon for commercial broadloom carpets, which are specified for myriad commercial settings. Zeftron nylon offers designers a proven color palette of more than 120 quality colors.

Posted December 7, 2021

Source: Zeftron