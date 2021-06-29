TAF Launches Fabricology Mobile App

BANGKOK, Thailand — June 24, 2021 —Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (TAF) has launched a new mobile app called “Fabricology”. It is an educational/technical service app developed with the purpose to increase the engagement and interaction with the customers during this Covid Pandemic Era.

This app is a one-stop platform that has been purposely created to respond to the needs of the customers and the new virtual world that we are living in. The app allows users to learn more about acrylic fiber and acrylic fiber processing.

“Technical service is one of our differentiated offerings which is valuable to our customers,” said Thomas Varghese, business head – Textiles, Aditya Birla Group. “Fabricology application offers video courses of our technical teams explaining the best practices and challenges of various stages in spinning. It is also a place where users can share ideas and ask questions back and forth with our teams as we don’t want the pandemic to be a hindrance in this valuable interaction.”

The users of Fabricology can take short online video courses: points and certificates will be received afterwards. They can also ask questions directly via the app. Moreover, they can have access to the information about TAF specialty fibers, Product Specifications, TAF Newsletters and TAF latest innovation news at their fingertips.

The app is released in English but will soon be released in all the languages where TAF’s customers are based in.

Fabricology is available for both Android and IOS at no cost.

Posted June 25, 2021

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co.