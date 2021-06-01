Southern Idaho Economic Development Announces Hemp Building Material Manufacturer To Expand To The Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho — June 1, 2021 — Hempitecture Inc., a Sun Valley, Idaho-based company that manufactures and distributes sustainable building materials, will be expanding its operations to bring a new, 20,000 square foot facility to Southern Idaho. Hempitecture’s facility in the Magic Valley is expected to be operational by May of 2022, bring high-skilled jobs to the region and future investment to Southern Idaho.

The proposed facility will manufacture HempWool®, a sustainable, high-performing fiber insulation for residential and commercial construction projects. The plant-based insulation product captures CO2, helping build healthier and more sustainable homes. Hempitecture, holding the US patent for HempWool insulation, will be utilizing proprietary textile technology to manufacture HempWool insulation.

“We’re thrilled to be locating our first manufacturing facility in Southern Idaho, an agriculturally focused region,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO, Matthew Mead. “The Magic Valley, strategically situated along the I-84 corridor, allows us to easily reach our target markets across the Rocky Mountains, the Pacific Northwest and West Coast. We’re thankful for the support of the community in making this project possible and we look forward to being an asset to the region for many years to come.”

As recipients of the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grants, the University of Idaho and Hempitecture partnership was awarded a $206,624 grant to further research hemp building materials. “Hempitecture’s expansion brings high paying jobs, opportunity and innovation to the Magic Valley,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “This isn’t just a win for Southern Idaho, but also for the state. This project is a testament to the innovation we strive for in Idaho.”

“We are so excited to welcome Hempitecture to the Magic Valley,” said Southern Idaho Economic Development Executive Director Connie Stopher, CEcD. “The combination of sustainability, agricultural technology and innovation makes this a wonderful addition to Southern Idaho.”

In addition to the announcement of the Magic Valley manufacturing facility, Hempitecture just announced an equity fundraising campaign designed to support the build out of this facility.

Source: Southern Idaho Economic Development