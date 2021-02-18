Barnet Announces Partnership With The Filament Factory(TFF) For Sales And Distribution Of TFF Yarns In North America Featuring The Recently Launched EcOPET

SPARTANBURG, SC — February 17, 2021 — Barnet, a global manufacturing, recycling, and trading company, specializing in a wide range of fibers, polymers and yarns, recently formed a partnership with Germany-based The Filament Factory for the sales and distribution of their yarns in North America.

The Filament Factory (TFF) recently launched a new product line and makes a significant contribution to the protection of ecology and sustainability.

With the signing of the certified manufacturing agreement with the cooperation partner CiCLO®, TFF starts the production of a new product group Ec0PET.

In this product line, TFF uses Ciclo’s proprietary technology to accelerate the biodegradation process of the polyester.

The CiCLO® additive technology is an inherent upstream solution that allows polyester fibers to degrade similarly, even better, than natural fibers such as wool. With the use of this novel technology, the biodegradation process is accelerated, which in turn contributes to the reduction of plastic waste in landfills and plastic pollution from synthetic microfibers in our oceans.

The long-term tests according to ASTM D5511 and ASTM D6691 in aerobic (seawater) as well as anaerobic environments (sewage sludge and landfill, respectively) show a biodegradation of more than 90% after a short period of time, while a standard PET hardly degrades significantly.

At the same time, ongoing research shows that Ec0PET exhibits no strength degradation after one year under normal storage conditions.

“Our unique process ensures permanent and uniform embedding of the additive in the polymer matrix, so we can also use this highly innovative technology for virgin PET or R-PET,” says Yasar Kiray, Business Development Manager,TFF.

The properties of the new high-performance functional multifilaments are comparable to current PET filament yarns. Strengths of 60 cN/tex with elongation at break of 20.0% and free shrinkage values (180°C; 15min) below 4% are achieved, enabling the production of textiles with special properties. In addition, individual customer requirements can be tailor-made.

Due to the two-step manufacturing process, the properties, such as shrinkage, specific strength/elongation are extremely constant.

Applications for these new Ec0PET high tenacity filament yarns may include, in particular, exhibition stand construction, nets, advertising banners, retail products, packaging, ropes, shoe and apparel industries, and many more.

The new yarn family will be available in titers from 76 dtex up to 6600 dtex and will also be offered with twist >S/Z60 depending on requirements.

For more information on Filament Factory yarns visit thefilamentfactory.de. For contact information visit www.barnet.com

Source: William Barnet & Son, LLC